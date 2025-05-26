The Young and the Restless recap (May 26, 2025): Phyllis crosses the line while Amanda shuts her down

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on May 26, 2025, Phyllis crossed the line by eavesdropping on Amanda’s call with her secretive boss, Aristotle Dumas. Amanda refused to set up a meeting and felt hurt by Phyllis’ actions, causing tension in their friendship.

Ad

Elsewhere, Sally and Billy went for a jog and shared a nice moment. Sally was still worried about Phyllis causing trouble, but Billy said he was over her. Meanwhile, Kyle skipped plans with Claire to hear Audra’s new idea of a fake social media rivalry with Jabot. Kyle was interested but suspicious, especially with Holden bothering Claire upstairs.

Ad

Trending

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Monday, May 26, 2025

Phyllis pushes Amanda too far

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Amanda spoke on the phone with her secretive boss, Aristotle Dumas, defending him to Lily, Devon, and Nate. Phyllis listened in from around the corner and then revealed herself.

Amanda was upset that Phyllis had eavesdropped and refused to help her meet Dumas. Phyllis finally admitted she wanted to lead the Chancellor if Dumas took over. Amanda was shocked, but Phyllis said this was her one big chance.

Ad

Sally and Billy reconnect and confront Phyllis

Sally and Billy went for a jog to clear their heads. Sally thought Billy was trying to avoid stress from Phyllis, but he said he was focused on their work at Abbott Communications. Still, Sally stayed cautious, knowing how Phyllis holds grudges.

Ad

Later at Crimson Lights, they saw Phyllis arguing with Amanda. Sally made a snide comment, which led to a heated fight between her and Phyllis. They traded harsh words until Phyllis stormed out, saying the place was “too crowded.”

Kyle’s drink with Audra causes ripples

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Claire looked forward to dinner with Kyle, but he canceled to meet Audra about a business idea. Claire offered to come, but Kyle said no.

Ad

Instead, Holden Novak sat at her table, ignoring her protests. He brought up Kyle, Audra, and Claire’s grandfather Victor, hinting that dating Kyle could be messy. Claire tried to change the subject, but Holden kept pushing.

Ad

Meanwhile, in the jazz lounge on The Young and the Restless, Audra pitched a fake rivalry between her startup and Jabot to get media attention. She suggested leaks and drama to stir interest. Kyle liked the idea but wondered who really benefited. Audra said both sides could win, pointing to a past PR win when Kyle’s wardrobe mishap went viral. He seemed interested.

Holden pokes the bear, and Claire gets defensive

Ad

Upstairs, Holden kept pushing. He asked if Kyle and Audra had more than just a work history. Claire looked uncomfortable and tried to defend Kyle and her grandfather. She ignored Holden’s hints, but his words clearly made her uneasy.

Kyle came back and saw that Claire wasn’t herself. When she asked about Audra’s idea, Kyle explained the fake publicity plan. Claire agreed it was smart but said the truth was clear that neither Kyle nor Audra actually wanted the other to win.

Ad

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More