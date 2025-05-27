The Young and the Restless: Complete list of comings and goings in May 2025

May 2025 was a notable month on The Young and the Restless, with enough casting surprises to alter the landscape of Genoa City. Some familiar faces said emotional goodbyes, others returned after months or even years, and a few made their daytime debuts.

Allison Lanier exited the role of Summer Newman after a two-year run. Mishael Morgan returned as Amanda Sinclair for a storyline with substance. Jai Rodriguez, a daytime veteran in his own right, appeared as a guest star and added a special flavor to the canvas.

Some longtime fan-favorite characters, like Beth Maitland (Traci) and Eileen Davidson (Ashley), returned once again for character-driven drama. Here’s the full list of every notable casting change for May 2025—who returned, who debuted, and who took their final bow on The Young and the Restless.

Complete list of comings and goings on The Young and the Restless in May 2025

Newbies/Returns on The Young and the Restless

1) Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair

Mishael Morgan made her much-anticipated return to The Young and the Restless on May 16 as Amanda Sinclair, the attorney she portrays. Morgan originally debuted on the show in 2013 as Hilary Curtis.

Although Hilary was killed off in 2018, Morgan returned in 2019 as Amanda—Hilary's long-lost twin. Now, in May 2025, she is back on-screen as a lawyer, reconnecting with close friends and former clients.

Morgan appears in several episodes throughout the month, sharing scenes with characters like Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), Billy (Jason Thompson), and Sally (Courtney Hope). These character combinations lead to what will amount to a significant legal story and emotional turmoil.

2) Jai Rodriguez as Pietro

Jai Rodriguez, best known for his role on Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, will make his Genoa City debut on May 28 as Pietro, a big-time party planner. Pietro is hired to plan Nikki Newman’s (Melody Thomas Scott) birthday party, thus injecting a dose of style as well as tension into Genoa City.

Rodriguez’s special guest appearance will be for four episodes. He is no stranger to daytime drama, having previously appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful, All My Children, One Life to Live, and Days of Our Lives.

3) Beth Maitland as Traci Abbott

On May 28, Traci Abbott returns to Genoa City after spending time in France, coping with heartbreak of her own. She had been reeling from the fallout of her broken engagement to Martin, who was discovered to be impersonating his twin brother, Alan.

Traci's return includes warm and heartfelt scenes with her brother Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), reminding fans of her level-headed and caring essence in the Abbott family and familial matters.

4) Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott

Ashley Abbott is set to return to the canvas on May 29, and of course, she brings her share of intrigue. In her latest storyline, Ashley delivers surprising news to Jack, indicating yet more Abbott family drama ahead.

Eileen Davidson has made frequent appearances lately, giving Ashley a strong presence on the show, especially as sibling tensions continue to simmer beneath the surface.

5) Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman Winters

Melissa Ordway returned to the canvas on May 22. While she has made sporadic appearances since going off contract in November 2024, Abby's presence carries weight.

Typically tied to Chancellor-Winters business or her Newman family connections, Abby has been a "string" connecting them with several core characters.

6) Vincent Stalba as Carter

Newcomer Vincent Stalba made his debut as Carter, the assistant to the mysterious Aristotle Dumas—who has yet to appear on-screen but is frequently referenced, telephonically by Phyllis, among others. Carter's first reference point was when he appeared on a phone call with Phyllis, putting him in the mix of the Dumas mystery.

Stalba's character appears to be recurring, with a storyline likely developing around his business dealings with the Dumas. Vincent's prior credits include Lessons in Chemistry and The Vince Staples Show.

7) Redding Munsell as Harrison Abbott

Young actor Redding Munsell returns as Harrison Abbott on May 28 and 29. Harrison, Kyle Abbott's son, will appear in family scenes alongside Claire (Hayley Erin) and his father (Michael Mealor). His scenes deepen the emotional stakes of the Abbott family's journey as their relationships and family dynamics evolve on The Young and the Restless.

Exits on The Young and the Restless

1) Allison Lanier as Summer Newman

Allison Lanier officially left The Young and the Restless on May 2, marking the end of her three-year run as Summer Newman. Lanier took over the role in 2022 after Hunter King, who previously played Summer, exited the show.

Lanier's final scenes included Summer leaving town for work in Italy on behalf of the fashion company Marchetti. She announced her departure via X, expressing gratitude to the fans and the show for the opportunity, while also hinting at future projects.

Interested viewers can watch new episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS.

