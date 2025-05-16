Who is Vincent Stalba? Everything to know as the actor joins The Young and the Restless 

Vincent Stalba is a television and stage actor who joined The Young and the Restless as Carter, an aide to the mysterious billionaire Aristotle Dumas. He first appeared in the episode aired on May 14, 2025, and will recur in several episodes.

Although Dumas' figure has remained in the background, his influence has been gaining momentum, and Carter's arrival signals that the plot is beginning to get into overdrive. Carter is a buffer between the rest of Genoa City and Dumas, screening calls, handling information, and guarding his employer's identity.

Stalba's debut in the soap places him squarely amid high-drama politics alongside heavy hitters such as Victor Newman, Phyllis Summers, Billy Abbott, and Nate Hastings.

As Carter joins the show, fans are on tenterhooks, awaiting the when and how of Dumas' long-awaited debut, and whether Stalba's character will be the catalyst that brings that much-desired reveal.

About Vincent Stalba, who plays Carter on The Young and the Restless

Before his stint on The Young and the Restless, Vincent Stalba had built a diverse résumé of television and stage acting work. His television roles include Lessons in Chemistry on Apple TV+, The Vince Staples Show on Netflix, Claws on TNT, The Inspectors on CBS, and the FX movie Hoke.

He also has a strong presence in regional theatre and has received theatre awards. Besides acting, he has also worked behind the scenes as a producer, as per Soap Hub.

Stalba announced his new role as Carter via Instagram on May 16, 2025.

"It’s official! Thrilled to join the cast of The Young and the Restless on CBS!" the acption read.

Carter is Aristotle Dumas's assistant on The Young and the Restless

On the show, Carter arrives as Aristotle Dumas's dutiful and secretive aide, a powerful character who thus far has functioned entirely off-screen. Since Victor first brought up Dumas during early 2025, the character has been a focal point of interest, with several Genoa City residents bound to him via clandestine dealings and the threat of business.

Carter's task is to cover up Dumas's true identity and deal with outsiders. He accomplishes this well in his initial meeting with Phyllis Summers, not allowing her to talk to Dumas, no matter how much she offers to bribe him.

Carter's arrival is a warning that Dumas might appear soon, particularly since other characters, such as Billy and Phyllis, are attempting to leverage their familiarity to better position themselves.

As his boss's assistant, Carter is well-positioned to deal with the main players on the board without being overly visible himself. If he stays out of the limelight or becomes more actively engaged in Genoa City's power struggles, Carter is well placed as an important player in this emerging story.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

