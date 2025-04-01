Adam22 asks Wack100 why the FBI did not pick him up for questioning over Big U RICO case

On Monday, March 31, a video clip of a conversation between Adam22 and Wack100 was posted on X, wherein the No Jumper podcast host asks the music executive why he wasn't questioned by the federal police in connection with the Big U RICO case. As per HotNewHipHop on March 31, it is the same RICO case for which Bricc Baby—rapper and partner in No Jumper—has been arrested.

Adam22's question comes after the federal indictment against Big U accuses Wack100 of extortion, among other allegations. Wack, who has spoken about possessing s*x tapes and other lewd content of celebrities including Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Oscar De La Hoya, and Nipsey Hustle, denied the extortion charges.

The music executive explained that he had reached out to the celebrities and their attorneys to help them reclaim possession of this material. In Wack's view, it was an official process that was more of a business deal rather than extortion.

Wack100 had claimed that Adam22 was arrested by the FBI last week

Adam22's questioning of Wack100 comes days after the music executive claimed that the former was arrested by the FBI. It started when the No Jumper creator posted a series of Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 25, teasing a "crazy update" about the ongoing federal RICO investigation involving Big U, Luce Cannon, and Bricc Baby.

Adam22—originally named Adam Grandmaison—claimed in his Stories that the FBI had visited him to ask questions about his alleged connection with Big U amidst his RICO case, writing:

"I made it 41 years into this life before I had involvement, conversations with federal agents."

Grandmaison also claimed that he had saved the story about the situation for the podcast rather than streaming it live, as reported by Newsweek on March 27.

However, the following day, Adam22 was reportedly absent from a scheduled recording, which led Wack100 to allege that the podcast host had been detained by the FBI. Per Newsweek, Wack said in a No Jumper episode:

"He was supposed to go live today, right? They came and got him this morning. They doubled back. We tried to have him out... I just called my attorney. Tryna to get him down there so Adam don't be doing no telling, bro."

The rumor of Adam's arrest turned out to be false when the media personality made a podcast appearance later that week, where he explained what had happened when the feds visited his home.

Clarifying that they only wanted to see a cease-and-desist that Big U had previously sent to No Jumper, Grandmaison added that neither he nor his platform faced any criminal charges. As reported by HotNewHipHop on March 29, Adam also addressed Wack100's claims, saying:

"Wack got an overactive imagination, to say the least... I was not picked up by the feds. But they did pay a visit to my residence. And my lawyer spoke to them. And they made it clear that I'm not in any kind of trouble right now. I'm not being investigated."

Big U, who was taken into federal custody on March 19, is scheduled to be arraigned in Los Angeles on April 8, 2025. Furthermore, on March 27, the federal prosecutors announced a new 43-count indictment against the music executive.

