Dody6 claims he’s on m*th, calls Kendrick Lamar a b*tch in alleged text to Adam22

Rapper Dody6 is currently making headlines after alleged text messages surfaced showing him claiming he’s under the influence of the substance and also allegedly using derogatory language for Kendrick Lamar.

The texts surfaced online on April 21, 2025, through X user @FearedBuck, who shared a screenshot of an alleged conversation between American podcaster Adam Grandmaison (Adam22) and emerging rapper Dody6.

Dody6 recently collaborated with Lamar for his album GNX. The rapper shared a verse with the Compton artist on Hey Now, which was released on November 22, 2024.

Released that same day, on November 22, GNX marked Kendrick Lamar’s sixth studio album. Dropped unexpectedly for fans via PGLang and Interscope Records, the project features 12 tracks and runs for 44 minutes and 20 seconds.

Dody6 goes off on Kendrick Lamar in an alleged message to Adam22

On Monday, April 21, 2025, a post on the social media platform X featured a screenshot of an alleged conversation between rapper Dody6 and No Jumper founder Adam22. In the exchange, Adam22 reportedly asked the West Coast artist what message he wanted to convey, stating he would do as directed.

In response, Dody6 appeared to claim he was under the influence of methamphetamine and instructed that the news should state "K Dot"—a reference to Kendrick Lamar—"is a b*tch."

"I'm busy. Whole day booked up. Lmk what you gotta say ima say it on the news at 12," Adam22 wrote.

To this, Dody replied:

"Bro post I'm on m*th... Post Dody is on m*th and say k dot is a b*tch ain't taping in."

The reason for the West Coast artist's alleged claims remains unknown. However, this is not the first time that Dody has aimed at Kendrick Lamar.

Over the weekend, on April 20, another post surfaced on the platform X via @AkademiksTV, which claimed that even after making music with the Compton artist, Dody was homeless. Seemingly first uploaded by @NoJumper, the headline of the post read:

"Dody6 Says He's Now Homeless After Losing His House: 'That F-cking Song With Kendrick Ain't Change Sh-t... I'm Still From 40's.'"

It is not publicly known which house the West Coast rapper lost or where he is currently residing.

Their collaborative song in question, as aforementioned, is Hey Now from Kendrick Lamar's GNX album. The verse that the two artists shared can be read as:

"Who the f*ck I feel like? I feel like Joker/ Harley Quinn up in the cut with a blower/ Ayy, sh*t get spooky, every day in October/ My torpedo even jumped out on smokers, J-Cat/ Ayy, we mean muggin' n**gas, Dody too important/ If they talkin' 'bout playin' ball, me and my team gon' get to scorin'/ If they talkin' 'bout playin' ball, they can take it up with Jordan."

As per My Stream Count, at the time of this writing, Hey Now has accumulated 139,906,935 streams on Spotify since its release, solidifying its status as one of the album's standout tracks.

As of now, Lamar has not replied to Dody's alleged claims about him.

