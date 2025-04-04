Adam22 announces that No Jumper is going broke after ex-employee filed a lawsuit

On Thursday, April 3, @FearedBuck posted on X about Adam22 announcing that No Jumper - his podcast company - is going broke in the wake of a former employee filing a lawsuit. The tweet has since gone viral, with over 6.5 million views, 45K likes, and 2K retweets.

Adam22 - originally named Adam Grandmaison - announced in a YouTube video posted on No Jumper's channel on April 3. In the video, the podcaster claimed that his company will undergo mass layoffs, also revealing the news of having lost his podcast's Instagram handle, saying:

"First we lost the No Jumper Instagram. After almost 10 years of building it up and essentially no strikes on our account we got taken down one day and we still have absolutely no idea why."

As a solution, Grandmaison stated he has already closed his No Jumper store in LA and laid off multiple employees, with further potential downsizing on the horizon. The podcast's crew is also planning to sell their warehouse and relocate to a smaller workplace, Complex reports.

Adam22's No Jumper is being sued for misconduct and wrongful termination

Adam22 spoke about the legal actions being taken against No Jumper. Per the podcaster, Yuriy - one of his ex-employees- is suing the company for workplace misconduct. Adam called his lawsuit an "extortion attempt" that will cost them thousands of dollars to see through.

Grandmaison also said:

"It's insane to me that a person that we did so much for can just invent some grievances out of thin air and cost us this much money. As a result, this person has literally lost every single friend that he used to have when he worked at No Jumper."

Rylee Garcia - another ex-employee of Adam's, was previously involved in Yuriy's lawsuit but later filed another lawsuit alleging wrongful termination and s*xual harassment.

Adam22 had the FBI visit his home last week

The news of No Jumper going broke comes days after Adam22 had the feds visit him at home. Grandmaison first shared the news on his Instagram story (posted on March 26), claiming that a team from the FBI showed up at his house and questioned him about the recent high-profile arrests, including that of Big U.

The podcaster went on to add:

"I mean, I made it 41 years since into this life for had an involvement in the conversation with the federal agents, and when they showed up, I was wearing a Red Nike tech, not exactly the definition of fresh... Make sure to tune in tomorrow, it got a big update."

Two days later, when TMZ reached out to Adam22 about it, the podcaster clarified that he wasn't the one who was being investigated, adding:

"What they did want to get their hands on, which is kind of crazy, is that they wanted to see the cease and desist that we received from Big U maybe a year ago that basically was requesting that we remove a podcast appearance in which Luce Cannon said that Big U had prior knowledge of Nipsey Hussle's death before it actually happened, you know? Before Nipsey actually got killed."

Grandmaison also expressed his support for former employee Bricc Baby, making it clear that he doesn't face the same severity of charges as Big U.

