Music commentator and media personality DJ Akademiks has sparked debate once again with his viral reaction to the situation surrounding up-and-coming rapper Dody6.

In an X post on April 20, 2025, Jamaican-American podcaster DJ Akademiks shared his thoughts on the news involving rapper Dody6, who claimed to be homeless despite being featured on Kendrick Lamar's album. DJ Akademiks noted that some artists may go viral but still do not get real stability.

"How’s that Kendrick stimulus going," Akademiks wrote.

GNX, released on November 22, 2024, was Kendrick Lamar's sixth studio album. It came as a surprise through PGLang and Interscope Records. The album has a total running time of 44 minutes and 20 seconds, comprising 12 songs.

DJ Akademiks shares thoughts on Dody6 over homelessness and industry hype

In an X post on Sunday, April 20, 2025, DJ Akademiks expressed his views on the music and hip-hop industries. He shared a screenshot from No Jumper that highlighted the news about Dody6 becoming homeless.

According to Akademiks, fame and virality do not always guarantee lasting success—something he referred to as the “Kendrick stimulus,” suggesting that even with significant attention, financial stability is not guaranteed. The podcaster didn't elaborate much further.

The post, which included a screenshot from No Jumper, presents a headline stating that the emerging rapper, Dody6, suggested that collaborating with Kendrick Lamar did not change anything for him. Additionally, the headline notes that the rapper remains homeless—

"Dody6 Says He's Now Homeless After Losing His House: 'That F-cking Song With Kendrick Ain't Change Sh-t... I'm Still From 40's,'" the headline reads.

It is not publicly known which house the rapper Dody6 is referring to or where he currently resides. The West Coast artist Dody6 appeared on Kendrick Lamar's GNX for the song Hey Now, which was released on November 22, 2024.

The West Coast artist featured in the third verse, which he shared with the Compton artist. The opening lyrics of the third verse can be read as —

"Who the f*ck I feel like? I feel like Joker / Harley Quinn up in the cut with a blower / Ayy, sh*t get spooky, every day in October / My torpedo even jumped out on smokers, J-Cat / Ayy, we mean muggin' n**gas, Dody too important / If they talkin' 'bout playin' ball, me and my team gon' get to scorin' / If they talkin' 'bout playin' ball, they can take it up with Jordan," Lamar and Dody6 rapped.

According to My Stream Count, the song Hey Now has been played 139,616,920 times on Spotify, with a daily stream count of 311,295 since its release, making it one of the most popular tracks from the album.

The other eleven tracks from the album are — Wacced Out Murals, Squabble Up, Luther, Man at the Garden, Reincarnated, TV Off, Dodger Blue, Peekaboo, Heart Pt. 6, gnx, and Gloria.

As of now, Compton artist Kendrick Lamar has not yet commented on Dody6's claim. Neither artist has weighed in on DJ Akademiks' remarks.

