"Definitely not getting that Drake feature now" — Internet reacts to Justin Bieber dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s 'Not Like Us' at Coachella

On Sunday, April 20, @ArtOfDialogue_ posted a video clip of Justin Bieber at the Coachella Festival, where the Sorry singer was spotted grooving to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us.

Bieber was standing shirtless in the crowd, with grey/white trousers tied and a tan belt, with another concertgoer holding his hand.

The video clip has since gone viral, receiving over 261K views and 3K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Definitely not getting that Drake feature now. Goofy white boy"

Some netizens joked about how Drake was about to cut Justin Bieber off after his seeming support towards Kendrick Lamar.

"Doesn’t even look like he knows his own name," one person said.

"Drake bout to cut him off now. It's over wit," another person wrote.

"They be treating Justin like elderly patient," another netizen said.

Meanwhile, other netizens showed concerns for Peaches singer and his appearance.

"This is heartbreaking. I know he is a grown man and yet all I see is a broken child," one person said.

"is he okay?" one netizen wrote.

"Wish the best for Justin, he hasn't been doing well for a long time now. Specially after the Diddy stuff came out," another person said.

While some netizens speculated on Bieber's upcoming music.

"this is why he been ignoring Drake's DMs lmao," another netizen commented.

"I promise he's about to drop an r&b album. He only starts haging out with black people like this when he's about to indulge in black culture," speculated one person.

"Lol he's just dancing because the music is playing," one person said.

Kendrick Lamar seemingly mocks Drake at the first show of his Grand National Tour

The viral clip of Justin Bieber dancing to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us at Coachella comes a day after the Poetic Justice rapper kickstarted his co-headlining tour with SZA, the Grand National Tour, in Minneapolis on Saturday, April 19.

Per Newsx, Lamar opened his first show by trolling Drake's Drop Drop adlib from his 2024 diss track, Family Matters. Before his entrance, a pre-recorded scene was displayed on the stage screen, in which Lamar was seated in a chair, as an off-screen voice, posing as an attorney, said "Sunday, Feb. 9" - the date of his Super Bowl Halftime performance.

Kendrick Lamar responded to the date, saying, "I don't keep up with the dates," to which the attorney delivered a mock "drop. drop. drop. drop..." - a jab at Drizzy's adlib.

Right after the pre-recorded video ended, Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us kicked in, beginning with the whispered line "Psst, I see dead people," sending his audience into a frenzy.

Beyond these indirect hits, the GNX rapper also debuted a live performance of his diss track, Euphoria, as part of his performance.

The first show of their tour was divided into seven acts, with three of them including the opening and closing acts, being duets, and the remaining four divided equally as solo sets between the artists.

Luther, their collaborative track which has been sitting atop the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for eight weeks now, was part of their closing act, with other songs like tv off, Not Like Us, bodies, and gloria.

