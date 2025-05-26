"He let you know that's his truth" — Wack 100 and Adam22 argue over allegations against BossMan Dlow

Wack 100 and Adam22 recently discussed their opinions on Timmy Bandsome's allegations against BossMan Dlow on the latest No Jumper episode dated May 26, 2025. For the unversed, Bandsome, a transgender influencer, accused Dlow of trying to link up with them. The influencer also released screenshots showing an alleged text chain involving Dlow.

Ad

Citing American rapper as an example of owning one's truth, Wack 100 said:

"Shout out Kevin Gates, 'Yo we heard you um taste your woman's pee. Yeah I drunk it' You know what I'm saying? So whatever you come at him with, he let you know that's his truth."

The Kevin Gates reference was in context to the music executive expressing the one rapper he loves for his quality of putting himself out there truthfully. Initially, Wack didn't name Kevin Gates but proceeded to state that he is one person who stands by his actions regardless of how controversial they might be.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Talking about BossMan Dlow, Wack said that there is a possibility the activities that Timmy Bandsome has accused the rapper of might've been going on since the time he started dropping music.

Wack also asked Adam22 if he had heard BossMan Dlow rapping about anything "anti-community", referring to lyrics that suggest he stands against LGBTQIA+. Additionally, the music executive also put forth a contrasting opinion to that of Adam22.

Adam said that the reported text exchange between Bandsome and Dlow showcased the latter's intent, however, Wack 100 refuted Adam's claim, stating that if what Bandsome claimed took place, there would've been more proof of the same.

Ad

Did BossMan Dlow respond to Timmy Bandsome's accusations? Details explored

Accusing BossMan Dlow of trying to link up with them, Timmy Bandsome posted multiple screenshots on May 17, 2025. These screenshots were covered by multiple media portals and on DJ Akademiks' live stream.

One of the text exchanges between the trans influencer and the rapper showcases that the latter was allegedly confused about Bandsome's gender orientation. Additionally, Timmy Bandsome alleged that Dlow refused to meet up when the influencer told him there were charges for the same, causing Bandsome to go public.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The trans influencer also claimed that BossMan Dlow texted them using the vanish mode on Instagram. Timmy Bandsome alleged they received DMs from multiple rappers but chose not to expose them before Dlow's instance. In one of their IG stories, Bandsome mentioned:

"Moral of the story is your favorite rappers are in my messages. I don’t usually do this lol... But he (Dlow) literally asked me to buy my own flight to Orlando and munch on him for free! Maybe if he would’ve started the conversation off nice and wasn’t on some h*rnball this wouldn’t be out now."

Ad

Ad

However, according to an Instagram post by The Neighborhood Talk dated May 20, 2025, BossMan Dlow indirectly responded to Timmy Bandsome's allegations via an IG story. In the Instagram story, Dlow wrote:

"I ain't tryna beat nobody on the internet ion even play them games. Just keep sh*t in the streets when you decide you wanna play with a real street ni**a. That's all I gotta say. New music on the way, new videos, new sauce, I'm coming."

Ad

During his chat with Adam22 about the accusations against BossMan Dlow, levied by Timmy Bandsome, Wack 100 supported the rapper. The music executive advised Dlow to keep his head up and continue dropping new music.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More