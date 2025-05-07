"He didn't start it, he baited him" — Wack 100 responds when asked whether Kendrick Lamar would be as popular as he is now if he didn’t diss Drake

In a May 6 episode of the RAW TALK podcast featuring Wack 100, host Bradley Martyn and he discussed the success of Kendrick Lamar's ongoing Grand National Tour. Martyn asked Wack 100 if he thought the GNX rapper could've gained the popularity he did since 2024 without "s**tting on Drake".

Defending Lamar in his response, Wack claimed that it wasn't Lamar who started the rap battle, adding:

"He didn't start it. He baited him... [Kendrick Lamar] came and dropped an album with 12 songs underground artist from LA on it, it outstream Drake and Party's 22 songs of two. The more songs you got on there the more action you got at streams right."

He further stated:

So, I think he baited Drake, J.Cole, and Future, or whoever else considered themselves the Big Three [...] Drakecchose because I know why he chose on, beat my chest i'm the king.

The duo also touched on the subject of Kendrick Lamar's opening show on the tour, making more than $9 million, which also broke the record for the highest-grossing hip-hop show of all time.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Luther set a new Billboard record

As Kendrick Lamar's co-headlining world tour progresses, his Billboard-topping collaboration with SZA, Luther, continues to achieve new milestones week after week. The track just entered its 11th consecutive week on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Per Forbes, the song has now become the first song credited solely to one man and one woman to lead the Hot 100 for double-digit weeks, leaving behind Lionel Richie and Diana Ross's 1981 song, Endless Love, which topped the chart for 9 consecutive weeks.

Furthermore, Luther previously peaked at no.1 in the following charts:

US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs (Billboard) US Pop Airplay (Billboard) US R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay (Billboard) US Rhythmic (Billboard) Australia Hip Hop/R&B (ARIA) New Zealand (Recorded Music NZ) Philippines (IFPI) Philippines (Philippines Hot 100) Singapore (RIAS) UK Hip Hop/R&B (OCC)

Kendrick Lamar dropped Luther as part of his surprise album, GNX, in November 2024. The love ballad, written by Lamar, SZA, Ink, and Sam Dew, sampled a 1982 rendition of If This World Were Mine by Cheryl Lynn and Luther Vandross, and has been titled in honor of the latter.

Over five months after Luther was released, Kendrick Lamar dropped the song's music video on his YouTube channel (on April 11, 2025).

Directed by Karena Evans, the music video features both artists with their respective love interests across multiple locations, including an elevator. It ends with the original audio from If This World Were Mine, with SZA and her partner slow-dancing to it.

Luther's video has received more than 20 million views and 1 million likes on the video streaming platform in the last three weeks.

K-Dot and SZA performed at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, May 5, and are headed to East Rutherford next, where they have two consecutive shows on Thursday and Friday (May 8 and 9).

The duo will conclude the North American leg of their tour in Landover on June 18, kicking off the European leg in Cologne, Germany, on July 2.

