How much did Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Minneapolis show make? Joe Budden calls Grand National Tour's attendance "fire" after it broke Eminem's record

On May 1, 2025 Joe Budden uploaded a podcast on his self-titled YouTube channel, where he talked about Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour, which is co-headlined by SZA. In this podcast episode 821, Budden said about the ongoing tour:

"The setlist is fire, the attendance is fire, Luther is still the number 1 collaboration, that's on fire, SZA's album jumped back into f**king Billboard... so yeah, all things are working for TDE right now... These last two projects deserve live performance, they do."

The rapper's fan page on X, @Chatnigga101, also shared the video clip of this discussion.

According to The Guardian, Kendrick Lamar and SZA's opening show at the Grand National Tour, in Minneapolis, reportedly totalled more than $9 million, with 47,000 spectators present at their show. The media outlet also mentioned that the show has broken the record for the highest-grossing hip-hop concert of all time, surpassing that of Eminem's Melbourne set in 2019.

The tour, which kicked off on April 19, supports the artists' recent albums—Kendrick Lamar's GNX and SZA's Lana. Both of them are former labelmates from Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE). SZA has also featured on multiple songs on K-Dot's 2024 album, including Gloria and Luther.

Kendrick Lamar's Luther joined the Billboard exclusive club

The news of Kendrick Lamar's tour breaking records comes as his collaborative track with SZA, titled Luther, completes its tenth consecutive week on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. The duo is the latest act to have scored a 10-week ruler on Billboard in the 2020s, which was spearheaded by Roddy Ricch's breakout hit, The Box, in early 2020. The song, which went viral in memes, spent 11 weeks at the top of the chart.

A year later, in 2021, BTS's Butter joined the club after spending 10 consecutive weeks atop the Hot 100 chart. Later in 2021, Adele's ballad, Easy on Me, also crossed the 10-week mark, making way for her blockbuster album, 30.

In the following years, some tracks have successfully surpassed the 10-week record and managed to stay atop the chart for even longer. One of these songs is Harry Styles' As It Was, which made history as the longest-ruling single ever by a British artist, staying on top for 19 non-consecutive weeks.

The other song, Morgan Wallen's Last Night, dropped in 2023, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 16 non-consecutive weeks. The country track also made the record as the longest ruler by any solo male act for a relatively short span of time.

Kendrick Lamar headlined Australia's Spilt Milk festival this Friday

Besides his ongoing tour, Kendrick Lamar will be headlining Spilt Milk - the Australian music festival, as confirmed on Friday, May 2. Doechii is the other headliner at the 4-day event, with Dominic Fike, Schoolboy Q, and Sara Landry rounding out their performances.

Artists, namely D4vd, Sombr, Nessa Barrett, and Skin on Skin, are featuring in the second-tier performance at the festival, while local acts include those of Baby J, Lyric, Mia Wray, Sofia Isella, South Summit, The Rions, and more.

The Spilt Milk festival will take place in four different cities in Australia later this year—December 6 in Ballarat, December 7 in Perth, December 13, Canberra, and December 14 in Gold Coast.

