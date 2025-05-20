"Its no way!" — DJ Akademiks reacts to Bossman Dlow's alleged link up with Timmy Bandsome

On May 20, 2025, a Joe Budden fan page posted a snippet of DJ Akademiks' livestream, in which he addressed rapper Bossman Dlow's alleged linkup with Timmy Bandsome. For context, transgender internet influencer Timmy Bandsome recently alleged that Dlow tried to link up with them and engage in sexual relations.

Bandsome shared what were alleged to be private conversations between them and Dlow, which DJ Akademiks reviewed during the livestream. While reading the reported text exchange, Akademiks commented on the part where Bossman Dlow seemingly appeared confused about Bandsome's gender orientation, stating:

"I don't know how he could be confused. Bossman Dlow bro, its no way, its no way. No way Bossman Dlow you got fooled bro."

Later in the video, DJ Akademiks proceeded to sing Rob49's trending track WTHELLY, seemingly to express that the situation was confusing and difficult to believe. Eventually, he sided with Dlow, describing the rapper's texts to Timmy Bandsome as "courteous" instead of "disrespectful."

DJ Akademiks mentioned that if Dlow used the "f-word slur" or the "t-word" for Bandsome, it would have been considered disrespectful and homophobic, suggesting that it wasn't the case in this scenario. By the end of the livestream, Akademiks chose to leave the situation alone.

Who is Bossman Dlow? Rapper responds to allegations levied by Timmy Bandsome

As per Uproxx, Bossman Dlow is a native of Port Salerno, Florida, who began his music career in 2019. In 2020, the Florida rapper spent six months in county jail but quickly got back to work following his release. This led to the creation of his 2023 mixtape Too Slippery, which included songs like Rotation, The Biggest, and Chic Fil A, songs that gained popularity on TikTok.

On the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated February 2024, Bossman Dlow's single Get In With Me debuted at No. 68. Reflecting on the achievement in an interview with Billboard, the rapper said:

“I’m still wondering how the hell a guy from Port Salerno made it this far and has a song on the Hot 100. I’m excited to see how far the song can go, and grateful for those listening.”

In a more recent Billboard interview from January 2025, Dlow—whose real name is Devante Milan McCreary—said that his code to making music is to think about "what everybody else wanna hear.”

The Florida rapper mentioned that he strikes a balance between what he wants to hear and 90% of what his audience wants to hear, adding that it's about being catchy. Dlow also said that songs should be such that the artist says something his audience can repeat and remember.

Although the relatively new rapper is currently caught in controversy, he has responded in his own way. As per a May 20, 2025 post by Instagram page The Neighborhood Talk, Bossman Dlow addressed the allegations made by Timmy Bandsome via an Instagram Story.

In the IG story, the rapper wrote:

"I ain't tryna beat nobody on the internet ion even play them games. Just keep sh*t in the streets when you decide you wanna play with a real street ni**a. That's all I gotta say. New music on the way, new videos, new sauce, I'm coming."

While Dlow has hinted at releasing new music and videos, the rapper recently released a track titled Hit in collaboration with Gucci Mane.

