Bossman Dlow and Timmy BandSome's drama explored as rapper seemingly denies he tried to link up with the latter

Rapper Bossman Dlow responded to claims that he tried to link up with trans influencer Timmy BandSome. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, May 19, 2025, the Florida-born musician seemingly denied the allegations.

Ad

Bossman made headlines over the weekend after BandSome (stylized as Band$ome) shared screenshots of their alleged text exchange with the rapper on their Finsta (slang for fake Instagram account). BandSome claimed they charged for a meet-up, something Bossman refused. This prompted them to go public.

Responding to the claims, Dlow wrote:

"I ain't tryna beat nobody on the internet ion even play them games. Just keep sh*t in the streets when you decide you wanna play with a real street n**ga!!"

Ad

Trending

Ad

He also added that he had new content, including music, videos, and more "on the way."

Bossman Dlow, whose real name is Devante McCreary, is an emerging rapper who gained prominence with his 2024 single Get in with Me. His response on Monday comes after BandSome's allegations prompted speculations about the rapper's sexuality, reported Hip Hop Lately.

"He literally asked me to buy my own flight to Orlando and munch on him for free" — BandSome claimed Bossman Dlow contacted them using Instagram's vanish mode

Bossman Dlow and Timmy BandSome's drama began when the latter shared a series of Instagram stories and posts claiming the musician contacted them on the platform.

Ad

In a post on Saturday, they said they received messages from Bossman through the app's vanish mode (a feature that makes messages disappear after being seen). After exchanging numbers, they began texting. Sharing a screen recording showing their DMs, BandSome captioned:

"He vanished mode me after that hey but i got his # and we was texting they don’t call him Dlow for nothing follow my finsta to get the messages & imma be posting more of yall fav rapping if they keep playing with me @timmyxbandsome."

Ad

Ad

The post also included what appeared to be Bossman Dlow's contact information saved on their phone (the number was hidden).

BandSome reiterated their claims in a series of stories on their main account, stating Dlow activated vanish mode and sent his number. In a separate story, they claimed they received DMs from several rappers. Noting that they never exposed anyone previously, BandSome alleged:

"Moral of the story is your favorite rappers are in my messages. I don’t usually do this lol... But he literally asked me to buy my own flight to Orlando and munch on him for free! Maybe if he would’ve started the conversation off nice and wasn’t on some h*rnball this wouldn’t be out now."

Ad

As the 22-year-old influencer continued to call out Bossman Dlow, netizens debated whether they were lying. According to Baller Alert, some argued that BandSome doctored the evidence, while others believed they were right in exposing the Florida rapper.

On Sunday, the IG account @theneighborhoodtalk shared screenshots of some of Timmy's other stories. This included grabs of their alleged text conversation with Bossman Dlow, which showed the rapper expressing confusion about Timmy's sexual identity. In another, BandSome claimed Dlow "waste(d) (their) time" by asking for a sexual favor for "free."

Ad

Ad

Yet another screenshot shared by Instagram user @domislivenews reportedly showed the rapper trying to "link" with the influencer and allegedly asking him to fly to Florida.

It is worth noting that @timmyxbandsome is their private Finsta account. The influencer and model reportedly shared more evidence on that account. According to Baller Alert, they also claimed to have a video of a FaceTime conversation with Bossman Dlow.

Timmy BandSome IG story (Image via Instagram/@timmybandsome)

As Dlow's IG story went viral, Timmy BandSome responded, writing:

Ad

"So you're threatening me now? K."

The influencer continued to troll the rapper in subsequent Instagram stories. However, Bossman Dlow did not take the bait.

No other updates have been observed as of this writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nirali Sheth Nirali has been a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda for the past 1.5 years, covering celebrity/influencer trends and profile/histories, political news, crime reports, and lifestyle. She completed her Bachelor's in Architecture from University of Mumbai and Masters in Heritage Conservation from University of Southern California. Professionally, Nirali has a strong 7.5-year experience working as an architect, an Assistant Archivist and a Digital Archivist across three companies.



Nirali’s educational qualifications and unique career trajectory put great emphasis on research and writing, which along with her personal interest in popular culture, led her to the current role at Sportskeeda. Her specialties are researching histories, crime stories, and developing general knowledge pieces.



The most crucial step in Nirali’s reporting is rigorous fact-checking, and she relies on information from primary sources only for her news. In the absence of a primary source, Nirali double, and even triple-checks information from multiple sources before presenting them to her readers. Strictly anti-AI, she believes in giving credits wherever necessary.



Nirali’s favorite celebrities are Mark Ruffalo and Dolly Parton, and she admires them for their support of humanity and advocacy for what is right. An avid reader, Nirali can be found nose-deep in a new book when she is away from her keyboard. Nirali also loves to illustrate in her free time. Know More