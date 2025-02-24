“SNS KING” — Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung’s latest Instagram post surpasses 11M likes in under 24 hours, becoming most-liked K-pop act in 2025

On February 23, 2025, Kim Taehyung, better known as V, posted a series of pictures on Instagram, much to the delight of fans. This post was a collection of moments that consisted of snaps with singer Park Hyo-shin and bodybuilder Ma Sun-ho.

In less than 11 hours and 28 minutes, the post amassed over 11 million likes, making Taehyung the most-liked K-pop idol on Instagram in 2025. Previously, this record was held by BLACKPINK's Lisa, who achieved this feat in 2025.

The virality of the post sparked a barrage of responses all over social media, with fans pouring out their admiration for Taehyung. One fan hailed him as the "SNS KING" and wrote on X:

"Influence can't be fake. SNS KING"

Fans flooded social media as they rejoiced over the BTS idol's latest record.

"Bro he does it easily each post. Always under 24hours DONT EVER COMPARE HIM TO ANY ONE," a fan wrote.

"His impact is crazy fr," another fan said.

"Taehyung is just so iconic omfg," another fan added.

More such fan reactions:

"That's what Taehyung's strength means," a fan remarked.

"Baby is back to rule over insta once again," another fan reacted.

"That's called fastest. Only 11 hours 28 minutes. Ohh king Taehyung..you are truly insane for this. Most loved and popular," another fan added.

BTS' Kim Taehyung's debut solo album Layover had released ahead of his enlistment

In September 2023, Kim Taehyung, aka V's music career, took a turn as he dropped his debut solo album Layover. The album contains six tracks: Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and a piano version of Slow Dancing. Each composition is composed sonically, mixing R&B, alternative pop, and jazz.

Across the board, Layover was largely appreciated for its attributes of cohesiveness in sound and the artistic growth of V. The songs featured prominently in several year-end lists. Slow Dancing received recognition from Consequence of Sound for inclusion in their "200 Best Songs of 2023," while Rainy Days landed a spot on the "100 Best Songs of 2023" by Rolling Stone.

The piano version of Slow Dancing was also selected as part of "Amazon Music's 2023 Best: K-Pop" editor picks.

Furthermore, for his impact as a solo artist, V was awarded "Trend of the Year - K-pop Solo" at the 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards. After this, on December 30, 2023, he was featured on the song, wherever u r, by the American singer, UMI. This was released globally after the BTS singer enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023.

The BTS idol also collaborated with IU and starred as the male lead in the latter's comeback release, Love wins all, released on January 24, 2024. On March 15, 2024, his pre-recorded solo single, FRI(END)S, was released. On November 29, he dropped WINTER AHEAD with Park Hyo-shin and White Christmas featuring the late Bing Crosby on December 6, 2024.

On June 10, 2025, BTS' V is reported to be officially relieved from his active duty status in the South Korean military.

