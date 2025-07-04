"Girl we wanted it this week" — Internet reacts to Tyla's new single dropping next week

On July 3, Tyla announced that her new single, Is It, will be released on July 11, 2025. The announcement was made through a photo that came as an Instagram post, in which the singer's lower half of the body could be seen covered with glitter. She further used #WEWANNAPARTY in the caption of the post.

The post ended up going viral, with the original one amassing more than 418K likes and over 2.3K comments at the time of writing. The post also got circulated on other social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter. According to The Sunday Independent, the song was first announced when Tyla was hosting the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Meanwhile, with the news about the release date being in the next week, netizens expressed their opinions on the same. Her fans flooded X with tweets suggesting that they were excited about the much-anticipated release. A user wrote on the platform:

"Girl we wanted it this week."

A fan reacted to the upcoming release, (Photo via Instagram/@agorahills)

Netizens continued to share their excitement over the upcoming song.

"Ooh, can't wait, honey! Tyla's gonna slay, I just know it," another user tweeted.

"She's in her superstar era fr," added a tweet.

"Can't wait to hear what she's got in store," wrote another fan.

Positive comments and tweets from her fans continued to flood X.

"Tyla really not giving us a break this summer every drop got main character energy can’t wait for is it to hit," one netizen commented.

"And we will be streaming Queen," read a tweet.

"Song of the summer!" exclaimed a fan.

Is It is the second solo single that the singer will release this year after Bliss came out in May 2025. Bliss was a hit track and made it to no. 11 on Hot R&B Songs and no. 17 on the Rhythmic Airplay.

Tyla teased new music at Poland's Open'er Festival on Thursday

While Tyla recently announced the release date of her upcoming solo single, Is It, she teased new music at Poland's Open'er Festival on Thursday, July 3, on the Orange Main Stage. The 23-year-old artist paused in the middle of the show and addressed the crowd by saying:

"You all need to catch up because there's some new music coming very soon."

Surrounded by a group of dancers and a band, the young singer performed many songs from her debut album, Tyla. This studio album dropped in March 2024 and was quite a popular one. Some of the well-known songs from this album were Water, Truth or Dare, Art, and Jump.

She also performed her 2024 song Priorities, but before starting, she further addressed her audience and shared a heartfelt message. The singer said:

"This is basically just about prioritizing yourself… and it's something that I've been doing for a while now. I'm reminding my Tigers to do that every day, no matter what."

According to The Express Tribune, the show faced some technical difficulties that made it impossible for the singer to descend from a platform. She, therefore, had to run backstage so that she could join her dancers. The outlet suggested that the singer still tried to keep the audience engaged despite the technical errors. She even jokingly said:

"I know I'm supposed to be professional. but the number of technical difficulties I'm having… we're still having fun."

Tyla was scheduled to perform at this music festival in 2024, but had to cancel it due to some injuries. Apart from the Water singer, several other artists made it to the lineup of the music festival this year. Some of the names in the lineup include Future, J. Balvin, FKA Twigs, Bambi, Lola Young, Camila Cabello, and Doechii.

Tyla had previously called Tems the most influential artist in her life

Tyla attends the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025 at Barker Hangar on June 21, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Image via Getty)

In March, Tyla spoke to Billboard and shared a lot about how "different" her new music would be. She also opened up about the individuals in the music industry who had impacted her a lot. When asked about such names, the singer first took Tems' name and said:

"Tems is a big one. What she's been able to do has been very inspiring."

She named three more singers: Britney Spears, Whitney Houston, and Aaliyah. When asked about her plans for the year, she revealed that a new album was coming. She even emphasized that the new album would be a lot different from her debut one but still have components that were her own. She said:

"It's different, but also still Tyla."

The singer did not reveal anything else about the project or the album at the time. Meanwhile, her upcoming single has become the talk of the town and a much-awaited subject for her fans.

