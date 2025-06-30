"Needs more autotune": Internet divided as Doechii performs Anxiety on her Glastonbury debut

On Saturday, June 28, Doechii had her debut performance at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, England. The 45-minute set included several chart-topping hits by the songstress and was one of the most talked-about performances that evening.

Billboard's Woman of the Year opened her set with a performance of her 2024 classic, Nissan Altima. The set opened with lyrics from Jay-Z's Can I Live after which she was introduced to the Glastonbury crowd.

Doechii also paid homage to several music juggernauts, including Missy Elliott, Trina, and Beyoncé. She recited hits of these veteran singers like Pull Over and America Has A Problem.

One of her most viral performances from the night was her rendition of Anxiety. Videos of the performance were quick to go viral on social media platforms like X.

However, netizens were divided in their opinion about the performance. While some raved about it, others weren't so impressed. Among them, an X user commented,

"Sounds dreadful, needs more autotune."

"I’m sorry but this song irritates my soul. She has better songs," claimed another.

"Lets be serious no one likes this youtube shorts song," commented another user on X.

Many fans, meanwhile, supported the songstress and raved about her performance.

"Anxiety as a hit single is such a vibe... we really out here turning our demons into festival anthems lol. Doechii understood the assignment," an X user wrote.

"Performance brings the song’s intensity to life with raw emotion and energy," commented another.

"Powerful track with a message that hits deep. Glad to see mental health voiced on a global stage," an X user remarked.

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

"Crazy how we’ll scream lyrics about anxiety in a crowd but won’t text our therapist back," a netizen quipped.

"She owned that stage raw, powerful, and unapologetic. Anxiety hits different live," wrote an X user.

For the unversed, Anxiety's re-released version was dropped on March 4, 2025, via Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records. The music video for the song was released in April 2025. The song was also added as a bonus track on Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Anxiety was quick to soar atop the Billboard charts, peaking at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also topped charts in countries like Australia, New Zealand, Greece, Switzerland, Latvia, and many others.

When Linkin Park icon Mike Shinoda raved about Doechii

Linkin Park Perform At The O2 Arena - Source: Getty

Linkin Park veteran Mike Shinoda praised Doechii during his appearance on the Drink Champs podcast in May 2025. Hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN asked Shinoda to name the top hip-hop artists Linkin Park would love to collaborate with.

After naming veteran singers and bands like Beastie Boys, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, the Creator, Wu-Tang Clan, Lauryn Hill, Queen Latifah, Rah Digga, and Andre 3000, Shinoda took the Doechii's name.

"Oh, Doechii! Why didn’t I say (her name)? … I should’ve said (her name) earlier," he added.

Shinoda continued, saying:

"She's crazy, oh my god... (She's) incredible."

Shinoda's praise comes after Hayley Williams paid a heartfelt "tribute" to the rapper. On June 11, 2025, Them Magazine published it as part of their Superlatives series. The Paramore artist recalled discovering the songstress during her 2022 BET Awards performance, writing,

"Watching her on that stage, I had the same feeling I did the first time I saw Missy Elliott on MTV as a kid. It was raw, bold, unmistakable talent — the kind that doesn’t wait for permission."

Williams also raved about the rapper's confidence, energy, and the ability to speak about her identity in an "unapologetic" fashion.

