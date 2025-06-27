"This isnt a flex" — Internet reacts to M.I.A claiming new Doechii and Tyler, the creator single "Get Right" was stolen from her

British rapper M.I.A. has recently called out Doechii and Tyler, The Creator for apparently stealing her song. The duo recently previewed a track titled Get Right during the Louis Vuitton Paris Show on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Meanwhile, M.I.A. took to X on June 25 and claimed that it originally was her song.

The rapper had uploaded the tweet in response to another one posted by a netizen who claimed that Get Right sounded similar to the rapper's 2007 track Boyz. For the unversed, Boyz was a part of the British artist's second album, Kala. In the tweet, she wrote:

"Bro it's literally my song."

Expand Tweet

Trending

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

This tweet garnered massive attention online. Many X users responded to it and even shared their take on it. The rapper's original tweet amassed more than 570K views as well as over 7.3K likes. One user wrote on X:

"This isnt a flex she couldve kept this to herself lmfao."

A netizen's reaction to M.I.A's remark, (Photo via X/@sonofazula)

Many extended their support to the British artist.

"M.I.A. said “Bro it’s literally my song” and she wasn’t lying—the Doechii x Tyler track barely changed a thing. If UMG really cleared that without credit, it’s not just theft, it’s theatrics. And if TDE knew? That’s cosign by silence," another user tweeted.

"Wowww and it’s not the first time she has done this either…" claimed a netizen.

"MIA is at least a decillion times more talented and original, she doesnt rely on sympathy listeners and payola," wrote a fan.

Meanwhile a lot of netizens had a different point of view. They claimed that she did not own the song in the first place to be capable enough to accuse someone else of stealing it.

"They can't steal something she don't own," a user commented.

"Or Mia went form artist to reference track singer.. clearly she don't own the song… gotta read them contracts people," added a tweet.

"In music nobody cares about who did it first, they care about who did it better," wrote a netizen.

Amid the many allegations, one user even claimed that Doechii had possibly sampled the song. The rapper did not continue the conversation further after netizens reacted. In several comments on X, both Doechii and M.I.A. had been referred to as "industry plants."

Doechii and Tyler, The Creator's Get Right is yet to be released

As aforementioned, the track Get Right has not been released completely as of yet. A snippet of it was played during the fashion show on June 24. According to Billboard, this track would be the second collaborative project of Doechii and Tyler, The Creator.

Their first project together was Balloon, a part of Tyler, The Creator's 2024 studio album Chromakopia, which was quite a hit. Balloon even secured the 56th position on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Last November, the duo even performed the track together at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. In March, in an interview with Nardwuar, Tyler shared his opinion on Doechii.

He said,

"Genius, love her. That girl's an alien. She's an alien."

This was Doechii's first release since her hit track Anxiety, which was originally released in 2019, only to be re-recorded in 2025. The 26-year-old artist has also released an extended version of her album Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Recently, she also grabbed the headlines for reportedly using the BET Awards show to criticize the Trump administration. According to The Economic Times, she even highlighted the protests across LA opposing ICE raids.

As for the latest allegations made by M.I.A. against Doechii and Tyler, The Creator, they did not issue a statement in response. A release date for the project has also not been revealed as of now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More