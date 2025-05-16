2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Complete nomination details

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025 nominees have been announced, with Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and Selena Gomez topping the list with four nods each. Hosted by Grammy winner Tyla, the Nickelodeon ceremony airs live on Saturday, June 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar.

Fans can vote across 35 Nickelodeon categories, from film and TV to music, sports, and gaming, via the official website until June 20. The event will feature skateboarding stunts, musical performances, and Nickelodeon’s signature slime, broadcasting globally on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, MTV2, and international channels.

This year’s Nickelodeon lineup highlights first-time nominees across industries, including rising musicians and athletes, alongside new categories for podcasts and video games like Fortnite and Minecraft. Tyla, fresh off her global music success, steps into her debut Nickelodeon hosting role, with unannounced performers set to join the high-energy show.

Full list of 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards nominees

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards- TELEVISION

Favorite Kids' TV Show

Ayla & The Mirrors

Bunk’d

The Thundermans: Undercover

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan

The Really Loud House

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)

Trevor Tordjman (Bunk’d)

Dylan Gilmer (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

Jack Griffo (The Thundermans: Undercover)

Hero Hunter (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

Israel Johnson (Bunk’d)

David Henrie (Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)

Maya Le Clark (The Thundermans: Undercover)

Miranda May (Bunk’d)

Kira Kosarin (The Thundermans: Undercover)

Janice LeAnn Brown (Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)

Mallory James Mahoney (Bunk’d)

Celina Smith (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

Favorite Family TV Show

Abbott Elementary

XO, Kitty

Cobra Kai

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

Damon Wayans Jr. (Poppa’s House)

Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai)

George Lopez (Lopez vs Lopez)

David Schwimmer (Goosebumps: The Vanishing)

Sam McCarthy (Goosebumps: The Vanishing)

Jude Law (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)

Peyton List (Cobra Kai)

Reba McEntire (Happy’s Place)

Jayden Bartels (Goosebumps: The Vanishing)

Anna Cathcart (XO, Kitty)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Favorite Reality Show

America’s Got Talent

The Masked Singer

American Idol

MasterChef Junior

America’s Funniest Home Videos

American Ninja Warrior

Favorite Cartoon

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

Monster High

The Loud House

Dragon Ball DAIMA

The Simpsons

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards- FILM

Favorite Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Captain America: Brave New World

Wicked

Paddington in Peru

THUNDERBOLTS

A Minecraft Movie

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Favorite Movie Actor

Jim Carrey (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

Jason Momoa (A Minecraft Movie)

Dwayne Johnson (Red One)

Chris Evans (Red One)

Chris Pratt (The Electric State)

Jack Black (A Minecraft Movie)

Favorite Movie Actress

Winona Ryder (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Jenna Ortega (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Millie Bobby Brown (The Electric State)

Emma Myers (A Minecraft Movie)

Favorite Animated Movie

Inside Out 2

Transformers One

Moana 2

Mufasa: The Lion King

Despicable Me 4

The Wild Robot

Plankton: The Movie

Dog Man

Favorite Male Animated Voice

Keanu Reeves (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

Steve Carell (Despicable Me 4)

Chris Hemsworth (Transformers One)

Dwayne Johnson (Moana 2)

Will Ferrell (Despicable Me 4)

Favorite Female Animated Voice

Lupita Nyong’o (The Wild Robot)

Kristen Wiig (Despicable Me 4)

Maya Hawke (Inside Out 2)

Auli’i Cravalho (Moana 2)

Amy Poehler (Inside Out 2)

Scarlett Johansson (Transformers One)

Favorite Villain

Frankie Grande (Henry Danger: The Movie)

Rita Ora (Descendants: The Rise of Red)

Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)

Jim Carrey (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

Michelle Yeoh (Wicked)

Harrison Ford (Captain America: Brave New World)

Jeff Goldblum (Wicked)

Favorite Butt-Kicker

Florence Pugh (THUNDERBOLTS)

Jack Black (A Minecraft Movie)

Jace Norman (Henry Danger: The Movie)

Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Brave New World)

Kylie Cantrall (Descendants: The Rise of Red)

Sebastian Stan (THUNDERBOLTS*)

Emma Myers (A Minecraft Movie)

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards- MUSIC

Favorite Female Artist

Taylor Swift

SZA

Selena Gomez

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Ariana Grande

Katy Perry

Billie Eilish

Favorite Male Artist

Drake

Jelly Roll

Travis Scott

The Weeknd

Post Malone

Kendrick Lamar

Bad Bunny

Bruno Mars

Favorite Music Group

Stray Kids

TWICE

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Coldplay

Linkin Park

blink-182

Favorite Song

squabble up – Kendrick Lamar

Taste – Sabrina Carpenter

Wildflower – Billie Eilish

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart – Taylor Swift

Abracadabra – Lady Gaga

Cry For Me – The Weeknd

Favorite Collaboration

Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter ft. Dolly Parton

Luther – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

APT. – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

Call Me When You Break Up – Selena Gomez & Gracie Abrams

Die With a Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Slow Motion – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers

Show Me Love – WizTheMc & Tyla

Favorite Album

Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

I Said I Love You First – Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

*F-1 Trillion* – Post Malone

Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll

Wicked: The Soundtrack

Favorite Global Music Star

Africa : Tyla

: Tyla Asia : Stray Kids

: Stray Kids Australia : The Kid LAROI

: The Kid LAROI Europe : David Guetta

: David Guetta Latin America : Shakira

: Shakira North America : Bruno Mars

: Bruno Mars UK: Ed Sheeran

Favorite Song from a Movie

Defying Gravity – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Can I Get A Chee Hoo? – Dwayne Johnson (Moana 2)

Run It – Jelly Roll (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

Popular – Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Kiss the Sky – Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)

I Feel Alive – Jack Black (A Minecraft Movie)

Higher Love – DESI TRILL (Smurfs)

I Always Wanted A Brother – Braelyn Rankins et al. (Mufasa)

Favorite Viral Song

Sports car – Tate McRae

Apple – Charli XCX

Bluest Flame – Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

Diet Pepsi – Addison Rae

Pink Pony Club – Chappell Roan

That’s So True – Gracie Abrams

Ordinary – Alex Warren

Messy – Lola Young

Favorite Female Breakout Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

ROSÉ

Doechii

GloRilla

LISA

JENNIE

Addison Rae

Chappell Roan

Favorite Male Breakout Artist

Leon Thomas

Benson Boone

d4vd

Djo

Zach Bryan

Shaboozey

Myles Smith

Alex Warren

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards- SPORTS & GAMING

Favorite Female Sports Star

Simone Biles

Sha’Carri Richardson

Coco Gauff

Alex Morgan

Jordan Chiles

Angel Reese

Naomi Osaka

Caitlin Clark

Favorite Male Sports Star

Patrick Mahomes

Shohei Ohtani

Travis Kelce

LeBron James

Stephen Curry

Jayson Tatum

Lionel Messi

Jalen Hurts

Favorite Video Game

Roblox

Just Dance 2025 Edition

Fortnite

Minecraft

Madden NFL 25

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards- DIGITAL & OTHER

Favorite Male Creator

MrBeast

Dhar Mann

Keith Lee

Mark Rober

Adam Rose

SeanDoesMagic

Favorite Female Creator

Charli D’Amelio

Lexi Rivera

Brooke Monk

Sofie Dossi

Salish Matter

Emma Chamberlain

Favorite Gamer

Ninja

Pokimane

Kai Cenat

IShowSpeed

Aphmau

IBella

Unspeakable

Fan Favorite Kids Creator

Ryan Kaji/Ryan’s World

Ms. Rachel

A for Adley

Toys and Colors

Danny Go!

Kids Diana Show

Favorite Podcast

New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce

American Girl: The Smart Girl’s Podcast

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

The Nikki & Brie Show

LOL Podcast

Super Great Kids’ Stories

Avatar: Braving the Elements

Baby, This is Keke Palmer

Fans can cast votes at KidsChoiceAwards.com until June 20. The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025 air live on June 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

