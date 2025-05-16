  • home icon
  • Music
  • 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Complete nomination details

2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Complete nomination details

By Anila Ghufran
Modified May 16, 2025 16:12 GMT
2025 Nickelodeon Kids
Slime, stars, and surprises: Inside the 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards (Image via Nickelodeon)

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025 nominees have been announced, with Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and Selena Gomez topping the list with four nods each. Hosted by Grammy winner Tyla, the Nickelodeon ceremony airs live on Saturday, June 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar.

Ad

Fans can vote across 35 Nickelodeon categories, from film and TV to music, sports, and gaming, via the official website until June 20. The event will feature skateboarding stunts, musical performances, and Nickelodeon’s signature slime, broadcasting globally on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, MTV2, and international channels.

This year’s Nickelodeon lineup highlights first-time nominees across industries, including rising musicians and athletes, alongside new categories for podcasts and video games like Fortnite and Minecraft. Tyla, fresh off her global music success, steps into her debut Nickelodeon hosting role, with unannounced performers set to join the high-energy show.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Full list of 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards nominees

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards- TELEVISION

Favorite Kids' TV Show

  • Ayla & The Mirrors
  • Bunk’d
  • The Thundermans: Undercover
  • Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan
  • The Really Loud House
  • Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)

  • Trevor Tordjman (Bunk’d)
  • Dylan Gilmer (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
  • Jack Griffo (The Thundermans: Undercover)
  • Hero Hunter (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
  • Israel Johnson (Bunk’d)
  • David Henrie (Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
Ad

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)

  • Maya Le Clark (The Thundermans: Undercover)
  • Miranda May (Bunk’d)
  • Kira Kosarin (The Thundermans: Undercover)
  • Janice LeAnn Brown (Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
  • Mallory James Mahoney (Bunk’d)
  • Celina Smith (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

Favorite Family TV Show

  • Abbott Elementary
  • XO, Kitty
  • Cobra Kai
  • Goosebumps: The Vanishing
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
  • Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

  • Damon Wayans Jr. (Poppa’s House)
  • Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai)
  • George Lopez (Lopez vs Lopez)
  • David Schwimmer (Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
  • Sam McCarthy (Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
  • Jude Law (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)
Ad

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

  • Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)
  • Peyton List (Cobra Kai)
  • Reba McEntire (Happy’s Place)
  • Jayden Bartels (Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
  • Anna Cathcart (XO, Kitty)
  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Favorite Reality Show

  • America’s Got Talent
  • The Masked Singer
  • American Idol
  • MasterChef Junior
  • America’s Funniest Home Videos
  • American Ninja Warrior

Favorite Cartoon

  • SpongeBob SquarePants
  • Teen Titans Go!
  • Monster High
  • The Loud House
  • Dragon Ball DAIMA
  • The Simpsons

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards- FILM

Favorite Movie

Ad
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 3
  • Captain America: Brave New World
  • Wicked
  • Paddington in Peru
  • THUNDERBOLTS
  • A Minecraft Movie
  • Descendants: The Rise of Red
  • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Favorite Movie Actor

  • Jim Carrey (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
  • Jason Momoa (A Minecraft Movie)
  • Dwayne Johnson (Red One)
  • Chris Evans (Red One)
  • Chris Pratt (The Electric State)
  • Jack Black (A Minecraft Movie)

Favorite Movie Actress

  • Winona Ryder (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)
  • Ariana Grande (Wicked)
  • Jenna Ortega (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)
  • Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
  • Millie Bobby Brown (The Electric State)
  • Emma Myers (A Minecraft Movie)
Ad

Favorite Animated Movie

  • Inside Out 2
  • Transformers One
  • Moana 2
  • Mufasa: The Lion King
  • Despicable Me 4
  • The Wild Robot
  • Plankton: The Movie
  • Dog Man

Favorite Male Animated Voice

  • Keanu Reeves (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
  • Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
  • Steve Carell (Despicable Me 4)
  • Chris Hemsworth (Transformers One)
  • Dwayne Johnson (Moana 2)
  • Will Ferrell (Despicable Me 4)

Favorite Female Animated Voice

  • Lupita Nyong’o (The Wild Robot)
  • Kristen Wiig (Despicable Me 4)
  • Maya Hawke (Inside Out 2)
  • Auli’i Cravalho (Moana 2)
  • Amy Poehler (Inside Out 2)
  • Scarlett Johansson (Transformers One)
Ad

Favorite Villain

  • Frankie Grande (Henry Danger: The Movie)
  • Rita Ora (Descendants: The Rise of Red)
  • Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)
  • Jim Carrey (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
  • Michelle Yeoh (Wicked)
  • Harrison Ford (Captain America: Brave New World)
  • Jeff Goldblum (Wicked)

Favorite Butt-Kicker

  • Florence Pugh (THUNDERBOLTS)
  • Jack Black (A Minecraft Movie)
  • Jace Norman (Henry Danger: The Movie)
  • Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Brave New World)
  • Kylie Cantrall (Descendants: The Rise of Red)
  • Sebastian Stan (THUNDERBOLTS*)
  • Emma Myers (A Minecraft Movie)
Ad

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards- MUSIC

Favorite Female Artist

Favorite Male Artist

  • Drake
  • Jelly Roll
  • Travis Scott
  • The Weeknd
  • Post Malone
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Bad Bunny
  • Bruno Mars

Favorite Music Group

  • Stray Kids
  • TWICE
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Coldplay
  • Linkin Park
  • blink-182

Favorite Song

  • squabble up – Kendrick Lamar
  • Taste – Sabrina Carpenter
  • Wildflower – Billie Eilish
  • I Can Do It With a Broken Heart – Taylor Swift
  • Abracadabra – Lady Gaga
  • Cry For Me – The Weeknd

Favorite Collaboration

  • Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter ft. Dolly Parton
  • Luther – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
  • APT. – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
  • Call Me When You Break Up – Selena Gomez & Gracie Abrams
  • Die With a Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
  • Slow Motion – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
  • Show Me Love – WizTheMc & Tyla
Ad

Favorite Album

  • Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd
  • GNX – Kendrick Lamar
  • I Said I Love You First – Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
  • Mayhem – Lady Gaga
  • Short n’ SweetSabrina Carpenter
  • *F-1 Trillion* – Post Malone
  • Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll
  • Wicked: The Soundtrack

Favorite Global Music Star

  • Africa: Tyla
  • Asia: Stray Kids
  • Australia: The Kid LAROI
  • Europe: David Guetta
  • Latin America: Shakira
  • North America: Bruno Mars
  • UK: Ed Sheeran

Favorite Song from a Movie

  • Defying Gravity – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande (Wicked)
  • Can I Get A Chee Hoo? – Dwayne Johnson (Moana 2)
  • Run It – Jelly Roll (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
  • Popular – Ariana Grande (Wicked)
  • Kiss the Sky – Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)
  • I Feel Alive – Jack Black (A Minecraft Movie)
  • Higher Love – DESI TRILL (Smurfs)
  • I Always Wanted A Brother – Braelyn Rankins et al. (Mufasa)
Ad

Favorite Viral Song

  • Sports car – Tate McRae
  • Apple – Charli XCX
  • Bluest Flame – Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
  • Diet Pepsi – Addison Rae
  • Pink Pony Club – Chappell Roan
  • That’s So True – Gracie Abrams
  • Ordinary – Alex Warren
  • Messy – Lola Young

Favorite Female Breakout Artist

  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • ROSÉ
  • Doechii
  • GloRilla
  • LISA
  • JENNIE
  • Addison Rae
  • Chappell Roan

Favorite Male Breakout Artist

  • Leon Thomas
  • Benson Boone
  • d4vd
  • Djo
  • Zach Bryan
  • Shaboozey
  • Myles Smith
  • Alex Warren

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards- SPORTS & GAMING

Favorite Female Sports Star

  • Simone Biles
  • Sha’Carri Richardson
  • Coco Gauff
  • Alex Morgan
  • Jordan Chiles
  • Angel Reese
  • Naomi Osaka
  • Caitlin Clark

Favorite Male Sports Star

Ad
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • Shohei Ohtani
  • Travis Kelce
  • LeBron James
  • Stephen Curry
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Lionel Messi
  • Jalen Hurts

Favorite Video Game

  • Roblox
  • Just Dance 2025 Edition
  • Fortnite
  • Minecraft
  • Madden NFL 25

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards- DIGITAL & OTHER

Favorite Male Creator

  • MrBeast
  • Dhar Mann
  • Keith Lee
  • Mark Rober
  • Adam Rose
  • SeanDoesMagic

Favorite Female Creator

  • Charli D’Amelio
  • Lexi Rivera
  • Brooke Monk
  • Sofie Dossi
  • Salish Matter
  • Emma Chamberlain

Favorite Gamer

  • Ninja
  • Pokimane
  • Kai Cenat
  • IShowSpeed
  • Aphmau
  • IBella
  • Unspeakable

Fan Favorite Kids Creator

  • Ryan Kaji/Ryan’s World
  • Ms. Rachel
  • A for Adley
  • Toys and Colors
  • Danny Go!
  • Kids Diana Show

Favorite Podcast

  • New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce
  • American Girl: The Smart Girl’s Podcast
  • Are You Afraid of the Dark?
  • The Nikki & Brie Show
  • LOL Podcast
  • Super Great Kids’ Stories
  • Avatar: Braving the Elements
  • Baby, This is Keke Palmer
Ad

Fans can cast votes at KidsChoiceAwards.com until June 20. The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025 air live on June 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

About the author
Anila Ghufran

Anila Ghufran

Covering all about Korean entertainment, food trends and pop culture at Sportskeeda, Anila Ghufran is an established writer with over 7+ years of experience in the field. Holding a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she discovered her passion for content creation during her studies.

Anila’s writing journey began at Elite Technologies, where she worked on a diverse range of content, including entertainment articles for IIFA, academic pieces for Unacademy, news contributions for the Economic Times, and medical content for Apollo Hospitals. She has also collaborated with brands like IKEA, and Tanishq, and served as an Editor at Pepper Content.

Specializing in K-Pop and K-Drama, Anila leverages her appreciation for these cultures to resonate with readers worldwide. Her admiration for artists like BTS, Agust D, and SEVENTEEN inspires her to bring similar authenticity into her own work. She believes reporting on K-culture feels like being part of a global fan club where one can cross borders without a passport.

Anila is committed to presenting meticulously researched topics by utilizing reliable sources and maintaining an objective stance through her work. When not crafting her next article, she can be found doodling, immersed in K-drama marathons, or doting on her beloved cats.

Know More
Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications