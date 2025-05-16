2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Complete nomination details

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025 nominees have been announced, with Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and Selena Gomez topping the list with four nods each. Hosted by Grammy winner Tyla, the Nickelodeon ceremony airs live on Saturday, June 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar.
Fans can vote across 35 Nickelodeon categories, from film and TV to music, sports, and gaming, via the official website until June 20. The event will feature skateboarding stunts, musical performances, and Nickelodeon’s signature slime, broadcasting globally on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, MTV2, and international channels.
This year’s Nickelodeon lineup highlights first-time nominees across industries, including rising musicians and athletes, alongside new categories for podcasts and video games like Fortnite and Minecraft. Tyla, fresh off her global music success, steps into her debut Nickelodeon hosting role, with unannounced performers set to join the high-energy show.
Full list of 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards nominees
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards- TELEVISION
Favorite Kids' TV Show
- Ayla & The Mirrors
- Bunk’d
- The Thundermans: Undercover
- Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan
- The Really Loud House
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)
- Trevor Tordjman (Bunk’d)
- Dylan Gilmer (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
- Jack Griffo (The Thundermans: Undercover)
- Hero Hunter (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
- Israel Johnson (Bunk’d)
- David Henrie (Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)
- Maya Le Clark (The Thundermans: Undercover)
- Miranda May (Bunk’d)
- Kira Kosarin (The Thundermans: Undercover)
- Janice LeAnn Brown (Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
- Mallory James Mahoney (Bunk’d)
- Celina Smith (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
Favorite Family TV Show
- Abbott Elementary
- XO, Kitty
- Cobra Kai
- Goosebumps: The Vanishing
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Favorite Male TV Star (Family)
- Damon Wayans Jr. (Poppa’s House)
- Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai)
- George Lopez (Lopez vs Lopez)
- David Schwimmer (Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
- Sam McCarthy (Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
- Jude Law (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)
Favorite Female TV Star (Family)
- Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)
- Peyton List (Cobra Kai)
- Reba McEntire (Happy’s Place)
- Jayden Bartels (Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
- Anna Cathcart (XO, Kitty)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Favorite Reality Show
- America’s Got Talent
- The Masked Singer
- American Idol
- MasterChef Junior
- America’s Funniest Home Videos
- American Ninja Warrior
Favorite Cartoon
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- Teen Titans Go!
- Monster High
- The Loud House
- Dragon Ball DAIMA
- The Simpsons
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards- FILM
Favorite Movie
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3
- Captain America: Brave New World
- Wicked
- Paddington in Peru
- THUNDERBOLTS
- A Minecraft Movie
- Descendants: The Rise of Red
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Favorite Movie Actor
- Jim Carrey (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
- Jason Momoa (A Minecraft Movie)
- Dwayne Johnson (Red One)
- Chris Evans (Red One)
- Chris Pratt (The Electric State)
- Jack Black (A Minecraft Movie)
Favorite Movie Actress
- Winona Ryder (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)
- Ariana Grande (Wicked)
- Jenna Ortega (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
- Millie Bobby Brown (The Electric State)
- Emma Myers (A Minecraft Movie)
Favorite Animated Movie
- Inside Out 2
- Transformers One
- Moana 2
- Mufasa: The Lion King
- Despicable Me 4
- The Wild Robot
- Plankton: The Movie
- Dog Man
Favorite Male Animated Voice
- Keanu Reeves (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
- Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
- Steve Carell (Despicable Me 4)
- Chris Hemsworth (Transformers One)
- Dwayne Johnson (Moana 2)
- Will Ferrell (Despicable Me 4)
Favorite Female Animated Voice
- Lupita Nyong’o (The Wild Robot)
- Kristen Wiig (Despicable Me 4)
- Maya Hawke (Inside Out 2)
- Auli’i Cravalho (Moana 2)
- Amy Poehler (Inside Out 2)
- Scarlett Johansson (Transformers One)
Favorite Villain
- Frankie Grande (Henry Danger: The Movie)
- Rita Ora (Descendants: The Rise of Red)
- Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)
- Jim Carrey (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
- Michelle Yeoh (Wicked)
- Harrison Ford (Captain America: Brave New World)
- Jeff Goldblum (Wicked)
Favorite Butt-Kicker
- Florence Pugh (THUNDERBOLTS)
- Jack Black (A Minecraft Movie)
- Jace Norman (Henry Danger: The Movie)
- Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Brave New World)
- Kylie Cantrall (Descendants: The Rise of Red)
- Sebastian Stan (THUNDERBOLTS*)
- Emma Myers (A Minecraft Movie)
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards- MUSIC
Favorite Female Artist
- Taylor Swift
- SZA
- Selena Gomez
- Cardi B
- Lady Gaga
- Ariana Grande
- Katy Perry
- Billie Eilish
Favorite Male Artist
- Drake
- Jelly Roll
- Travis Scott
- The Weeknd
- Post Malone
- Kendrick Lamar
- Bad Bunny
- Bruno Mars
Favorite Music Group
- Stray Kids
- TWICE
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Coldplay
- Linkin Park
- blink-182
Favorite Song
- squabble up – Kendrick Lamar
- Taste – Sabrina Carpenter
- Wildflower – Billie Eilish
- I Can Do It With a Broken Heart – Taylor Swift
- Abracadabra – Lady Gaga
- Cry For Me – The Weeknd
Favorite Collaboration
- Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter ft. Dolly Parton
- Luther – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- APT. – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
- Call Me When You Break Up – Selena Gomez & Gracie Abrams
- Die With a Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
- Slow Motion – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
- Show Me Love – WizTheMc & Tyla
Favorite Album
- Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd
- GNX – Kendrick Lamar
- I Said I Love You First – Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
- Mayhem – Lady Gaga
- Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
- *F-1 Trillion* – Post Malone
- Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll
- Wicked: The Soundtrack
Favorite Global Music Star
- Africa: Tyla
- Asia: Stray Kids
- Australia: The Kid LAROI
- Europe: David Guetta
- Latin America: Shakira
- North America: Bruno Mars
- UK: Ed Sheeran
Favorite Song from a Movie
- Defying Gravity – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande (Wicked)
- Can I Get A Chee Hoo? – Dwayne Johnson (Moana 2)
- Run It – Jelly Roll (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
- Popular – Ariana Grande (Wicked)
- Kiss the Sky – Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)
- I Feel Alive – Jack Black (A Minecraft Movie)
- Higher Love – DESI TRILL (Smurfs)
- I Always Wanted A Brother – Braelyn Rankins et al. (Mufasa)
Favorite Viral Song
- Sports car – Tate McRae
- Apple – Charli XCX
- Bluest Flame – Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
- Diet Pepsi – Addison Rae
- Pink Pony Club – Chappell Roan
- That’s So True – Gracie Abrams
- Ordinary – Alex Warren
- Messy – Lola Young
Favorite Female Breakout Artist
- Sabrina Carpenter
- ROSÉ
- Doechii
- GloRilla
- LISA
- JENNIE
- Addison Rae
- Chappell Roan
Favorite Male Breakout Artist
- Leon Thomas
- Benson Boone
- d4vd
- Djo
- Zach Bryan
- Shaboozey
- Myles Smith
- Alex Warren
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards- SPORTS & GAMING
Favorite Female Sports Star
- Simone Biles
- Sha’Carri Richardson
- Coco Gauff
- Alex Morgan
- Jordan Chiles
- Angel Reese
- Naomi Osaka
- Caitlin Clark
Favorite Male Sports Star
- Patrick Mahomes
- Shohei Ohtani
- Travis Kelce
- LeBron James
- Stephen Curry
- Jayson Tatum
- Lionel Messi
- Jalen Hurts
Favorite Video Game
- Roblox
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- Fortnite
- Minecraft
- Madden NFL 25
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards- DIGITAL & OTHER
Favorite Male Creator
- MrBeast
- Dhar Mann
- Keith Lee
- Mark Rober
- Adam Rose
- SeanDoesMagic
Favorite Female Creator
- Charli D’Amelio
- Lexi Rivera
- Brooke Monk
- Sofie Dossi
- Salish Matter
- Emma Chamberlain
Favorite Gamer
- Ninja
- Pokimane
- Kai Cenat
- IShowSpeed
- Aphmau
- IBella
- Unspeakable
Fan Favorite Kids Creator
- Ryan Kaji/Ryan’s World
- Ms. Rachel
- A for Adley
- Toys and Colors
- Danny Go!
- Kids Diana Show
Favorite Podcast
- New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce
- American Girl: The Smart Girl’s Podcast
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?
- The Nikki & Brie Show
- LOL Podcast
- Super Great Kids’ Stories
- Avatar: Braving the Elements
- Baby, This is Keke Palmer
Fans can cast votes at KidsChoiceAwards.com until June 20. The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025 air live on June 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.