"The Queen is back"— Internet reacts as Tyla announces release date for new single titled Bliss

South African singer Tyla has officially announced that her new single, titled Bliss, will be released on Friday, May 9, 2025. The track marks her first solo release since her debut album Tyla and its deluxe edition in 2024. The news, confirmed by Tyla on Friday, May 2, has sparked a wave of excitement online, with fans flooding social media to share their anticipation.

The 23-year-old singer, whose real name is Tyla Laura Seethal, announced the release date with a striking new promo image shared on Instagram. The photo shows her crouched in a fetal position with her body covered in sand crystals—a visual callback to her Balmain sand-sculpted gown at the 2024 Met Gala.

The Water singer is also part of the host committee for the upcoming 2025 Met Gala. The event will take place on Monday, May 5, under the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Her single Bliss was first teased during her Coachella set in April, and the preview created immediate buzz. Now, with an official release date locked in, fans are calling her return the beginning of a new era.

Shortly after the South African singer and songwriter revealed the single's title and release date, reactions began trending on X (formerly Twitter).

"The Queen is back," one X user commented.

"Looks like there's some serious vibe in that image—perfect for the release of "bliss"! Can't wait to hear what it sounds like!" another user wrote.

"Tyla season isn't over 'bliss' is about to be another vibe heavy anthem," a user remarked.

Many fans, however, on X expressed mixed reactions over Tyla Laura's upcoming single Bliss. Some praising her vibe and others questioning its chart potential. While some users called it "another vibe-heavy anthem," others hinted at past overhype.

"We already need a Nicki Minaj remix btw," an X user said.

"Another song that won't chart well on billboard and have her and her fans act like it did. Tired," another user tweeted.

"Counting down the days! May 9 is all about Tyla!" a user noted.

Tyla channels love, growth, and global reach with Bliss ahead of her second album

Bliss is a continuation of the themes Tyla introduced at Coachella, where she performed a then-untitled track with the hook:

"You take me to bliss / Never found a love like this."

According to Rolling Stone reports on April 19, 2025, the lyrics explore desire, emotional vulnerability, and the feeling of euphoria that comes with love. In a viral video posted by the singer herself, she sings:

"Take me out of my mind/ Oh-oh-oh, oh, oh-oh/ Take me out of my mind/ Oh-oh-oh, oh, oh-oh/ You take me to bliss."

As the angel wings unfold behind her in the video, fans noted the spiritual and serene tone of the visuals. The track also shares a name with her newly released Erewhon smoothie. According to a Billboard report dated February 5, 2025, proceeds from its sales will support 18twenty8. It is a nonprofit organization that helps young women in South Africa with personal development and education.

The announcement of Bliss comes at a time when the Artist is preparing to launch her sophomore album, as reported by Billboard. On March 20, 2025, the artist spoke with Billboard Women in Music after receiving the Impact Award.

The singer revealed that the new project will be a departure from her debut.

"I don't think it's going to be the same energy [as Tyla] at all, especially with what I've started making. It's different, but also still Tyla," she said.

BET Awards 2024 - Show(Image via Getty)

Over the past year, the Coachella performer has solidified a global presence. Her hit single Water peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. It recently surpassed 1 billion Spotify streams, making her the first African solo artist to reach that milestone, according to Billboard reports on February 19, 2025.

Her debut album, which charted at No. 24 on the Billboard 200, earned her international acclaim and a Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance in 2024.

She also recently appeared on a remix of Show Me Love with fellow South African artist WizTheMc, which reached No. 11 on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart. The two performed the track together during her Coachella set.

With Bliss set to release on May 9, the singer continues to build anticipation for her next musical chapter following the success of her debut album.

