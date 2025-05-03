“I can’t get into their music I used to be a fan” — Netizens react to Selena Gomez finally having her prom with Benny Blanco in ‘Talk’ music video

Selena Gomez appeared to experience her long-awaited prom with Benny Blanco in the music video for their new single, Talk. The song is part of their deluxe album I Said I Love You First... And You Said It Back, which was released on Friday, May 2.

The Talk music video features behind-the-scenes footage, including a surprise prom date arranged by Blanco for his fiancée. On Friday, Gomez posted a video on her Instagram account to announce the release, and wrote in the caption:

“I love you, now say it back! I Said I Love You First…And You Said It Back with @itsbennyblanco is out now along with the official music video for Talk..”

The video was uploaded on Pop Crave on May 3, where it quickly went viral. However, reactions from the fans were mixed, with some expressing disinterest in the pair's music collaboration.

“I can't get into their music. I used to be a fan,” commented one user.

Expand Tweet

Others shared similar reactions, with one stating that the video reportedly doesn’t match the song's tone, while others suggested that the artists are running out of creative ideas.

“This video doesn’t fit the song at all,” one user remarked.

“Can they unrelease it....,” wrote another user.

“Seems like they're running out of names,” another one pointed out.

Meanwhile, many fans responded positively, praising the couple and their collaboration.

“Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are couple goals,” another said.

“Omg, can’t wait to see it!” wrote another one.

“Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco teaming up for "Talk" is a great collaboration! Excited to see the chemistry in the music video,” wrote another excited fan.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco released another track from their upcoming album

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are offering fans another romantic release with the deluxe edition of their joint studio album, I Said I Love You First, which was released a little over a month ago. In the video, the couple gets their pictures taken at the mall before riding in a limousine to their own prom.

As Gomez gets her hair and makeup done, Blanco can be heard whispering to her:

"So I had an idea of us filming, like, a little like behind-the-scenes, but if it's, like, really good, it could almost be like a music video.”

Selena Gomez responds:

"Really? OK.”

It came a week after Blanco shared a video on Instagram showing the couple heading to the mall to get their prom photos taken. In a traditional walk-down-the-stairs dress reveal, the video shows Selena Gomez getting ready in a purple ball gown and kissing her fiancé.

During the stretch limo trip to the mall, Blanco exclaims to the driver in the adjacent lane, "We're going to prom!" as he leans out the window.

The new album's deluxe edition features a number of new tracks, including the single. The release of I Said I Love You First… And You Said It Back came just two days before the music video, on Wednesday, April 30, surprising the fans.

Selena Gomez posted another image to Instagram to announce the same, writing:

“The deluxe version of my album with @itsbennyblanco is called “I Said I Love You First…And You Said It Back” and it’s out this Friday, 5/2! There are some new songs, some favorites you might recognize, and reimagined songs from the original album... Oh, and don’t forget to pick out your prom outfit…"

The deluxe edition includes eight more tracks, featuring collaborations, remixes, and previously unheard songs, in addition to the original 14-track album. These include brand-new tracks like That's When I'll Care, Talk, Cake, and Stained, which is Gomez's solo effort.

In separate news, Gomez and Blanco are currently engaged. However, they haven't set a wedding date as of yet.

