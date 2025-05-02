"She’s coming to outsell Selena Gomez again" — Netizens react to Demi Lovato teasing a new era in a video 

On May 2, 2025, X page @PopCrave posted a video of Demi Lovato teasing a new aspect of music wherein the singer is seen pretending to hear something and then tucks her hair behind her ear. The text in the video reads:

"Does anyone else hear that? Sounds like a new era is coming…"

Lovato hasn't released a new album since her 2022 project Holy Fvck. Hence, the singer's latest video has created buzz and excitement among her fanbase.

Netizens quickly took to X to react to the Heart Attack singer's hint at dropping new music, wherein an X user reflected on the singer's soaring popularity compared to Selena Gomez during the time Camp Rock was released and tweeted:

"she's coming to outsell selena gomez again."

"So many old artists are coming back with new music this year!! YAAy" an X user commented.

"i have a good feeling about this era…….." another X user mentioned.

"YES! I hear it. A new Demi era is exactly what we need," an fan stated.

"Demi's new era vibes are hitting different—I'm ready to stan harder than ever!" another fan said.

Some netizens shared their speculations about the song playing in the background of Lovato's video being Beyoncé's 2023 track MY HOUSE:

"no we just hear beyonce's song actually," an X user tweeted.

"Omggg a beyonce collab?????" a netizen questioned.

"we hear beyonce babe idk," another netizen remarked.

Demi Lovato playfully teases her alter ego Poot in latest TikTok video

While Demi Lovato recently teased a new era of music, the singer posted on TikTok on April 21, 2025, to bring back the era of her alter ego, Poot. For the unversed, Poot was the result of an edited photo of the singer's appearance on the 2014 Red Variety Performance red carpet.

The washed-out photo became a meme on Tumblr in 2015, wherein a user created a fictional backstory around it, stating it was Lovato's long-lost twin sister called Poot. The story suggested that Poot was locked in a basement the entire time and that the photo was taken the first time she went outside.

While it was implied that the story concerning Poot was false, it became a viral joke on the internet at the time and resulted in Demi Lovato tweeting:

"Cool to see a sh*tty angle turn into a meme that circulates the Internet to people's amusement."”

However, over the years, Lovato embraced the meme and featured Poot as her alter-ego in multiple instances. One of the instances of the same is the singer's 31st birthday, wherein she celebrated with cupcakes featuring Poot.

As for a recent instance, Demi Lovato posted a TikTok video on April 21, 2025, lip-syncing to an audio with the text reading:

"When someone asks me to let Poot out of the basement…"

Responding to the text, the singer mouths:

"What an offer, let me sleep on it though."

The Confident singer captioned the video:

"And I'm never letting her out."

In other news, Demi Lovato's performance at Caron Treatment Centres' 31st Annual Gala on April 21, 2025, received praise from spectators. The singer performed hit tracks like Sorry Not Sorry and Anyone.

