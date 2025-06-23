Tyla announced her new single in a little teaser shared on her Instagram on Monday, June 3, 2025. In her latest post, the South African singer-songwriter shared a short clip of her showing off a new choreography to an unreleased track to her over 11.5 million followers.

In the comments, she wrote that her next single will be out by the end of the week, on June 27, 2025.

"'IS IT' OUT FRIDAY!!!"

The post also included photos of Tyla practicing routines with dancers in a dance studio. However, she may have recently deleted the post on her Instagram a few hours after posting it.

That said, her latest announcement delighted her fans, with one pointing out the coincidence of her announcement with Cardi B also revealing around the same time on Monday that her next album will be out by September. One fan on X said that she had already "ended" the rapper.

"ENDED CARDI ALREADY," an X user commented.

More fans predicted that her next single would be "another hit," while someone already called it a banger from what little snippet she shared on her Instagram post.

"THE CHOREO!!! OH TYLA ANOTHER HIT IS COMING," a user on X said.

"Tyla never misses, this gonna be a banger fr," another X user commented.

"ahhh I just saw this lil dance she has for this so GAGGY it's gonna be a hitttt," a user on X added.

However, not everyone was happy about the announcement of the new single. Some netizens pointed out that she recently released her single Bliss, and people have yet to fully get acquainted with the song.

"Tyllaaaaaaa we still feating on bliss and now this ooh tyla you gotta keep it low don't rush," an X user commented.

"Didn't she just drop that song that everyone was using its video to make fun jokes and memes? These new girlies don't know how to devote months to performing their singles and making sure the GP is fully acquainted with it before dropping another" an X user added.

Tyla's new single comes shortly after releasing Bliss

Tyla's IS IT news comes just a little over a month since she released her first single of 2025, Bliss, on May 9, 2025. It's the lead single for her upcoming album, which is set for release sometime in 2025. She first debuted the song during her Coachella performance earlier in the year.

Talking about her new single and all upcoming music for her next album, she said in an interview with Clash Magazine, published on May 9, 2025:

"I've changed a lot in a short amount of time because I was kind of forced to—with how fast I had to adapt to everything. I don't think it's going to be the same energy at all, especially with what I've started making, but also still Tyla."

Nearly a month later, on June 2, 2025, the South African singer-songwriter dropped the music video for Bliss, which now has over 4.8 million views on YouTube and over 143k likes. On her Instagram account, she introduced the release of the Bliss music video, writing, "For the drama, for the plot."

The music video brings the visuals of the raw, intense emotions she is singing about in Bliss via close-ups and direct communication to the camera.

