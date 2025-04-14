Joe Budden podcast's Ice says the Hudson River helicopter crash "f***ed me up" because he had tickets to go on the same ride just days later

The Joe Budden Podcast episode on April 13, 2025, featured the hosts discussing the helicopter crash that happened at the Hudson River on April 10. According to CNN, the helicopter crashed when a family of six went sightseeing, and the incident happened 16 minutes after taking off.

Notably, the hosts paid tribute to all those who lost their lives in the helicopter crash, and in between that, one of the hosts, Lamar "Ice" Burney, claimed that he was supposed to be inside the helicopter just days after, which eventually did not happen. He addressed the same by saying:

“That story really, really f***ed me up because I had tickets to go on the helicopter tour, same company, for this Sunday coming up. I was taking Shorty, we were doing the helicopter tour for the Ultimate New York City Tour. It leaves right out of New Jersey city, same company New York City Helicopters and I was just telling her about it a couple days ago.”

Ice said that he saw the news of the helicopter crash, adding that he is not going on the tour anymore. In addition, Joe questioned Ice about whether he meant to say that the incident was meant for him. Ice said in his response:

“No I didn’t say that. I’m just. No, no Joe, it wasn’t meant for. I’m just saying something that close to what I was just getting ready to do. F*cks you up.”

The hosts said, "Rest in Peace" after Ice revealed the details about the tickets, and they continued addressing other things related to the incident in the podcast episode.

Hudson River helicopter crash: Latest updates explained

As mentioned, the incident that happened on Thursday, April 10, 2025, claimed the lives of six people. Among the victims, there were three kids whose parents were employed at a German multinational technology firm called Siemens, as per CNN.

The outlet also acquired a video of the helicopter crash where the rotor blades came out while the helicopter was in the air. While speaking to CNN, the National Transportation Safety Board claimed that the helicopter reportedly went on seven tours after being inspected last month.

The parents of the children were identified as Agustin Escobar and Merce Camprubi Montal. The three kids were four, 11, and nine years old, respectively, and they arrived in New York City as part of celebrating Merce's birthday. The pilot's identity was revealed as Seankese Johnson, who had a record of completing 788 tours, as stated by NTSB.

As per the latest update, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in a post through X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, April 13, 2025, that New York Helicopter Tours would discontinue its operations after the incident. The post alleged that it was the same company that was involved in the helicopter crash.

Apart from this, the FAA confirmed that they will be checking the license of the tour operator and opened up on the measures they are taking for helicopters and airplanes. The statement posted on X read:

“The FAA is already analyzing airplane/helicopter hotspots nationwide, and we will be hosting a helicopter safety panel on April 22 to discuss the findings, risks, and additional mitigation options.”

Meanwhile, New York Helicopter Tours has yet to share a response to their alleged involvement in the crash.

