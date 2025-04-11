Who was Agustín Escobar? Siemens CEO dies in Hudson River helicopter crash along with wife and kids

Siemens CEO Agustín Escobar and his family were the victims of a helicopter crash in the Hudson River on April 10, 2025. As per ABC News, Escobar, his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and his three children aged 4,5, and 11, were among the six people killed in the helicopter crash which took place around 3:17 pm.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Agustín Escobar was the Global CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility. He possessed 25 years of international experience in transportation, energy, and infrastructure sectors and led businesses and teams in Spain, Germany, the U.S., as well as South America.

His profile mentioned that he was passionate about "innovation and digitalization with sustainability at the core". He also had a keen interest in developing high-performance teams to transform people and organizations.

For the unversed, Siemens Mobility, where Agustin worked, is a division of Siemens AG and has its global headquarters in Munich. The department that Agustín worked for was dedicated to intelligent traffic systems, rail technology, rolling stock, railway electrification, and customer services.

While not much is known about the helicopter crash yet, a photo of the Siemens CEO and his family posing before the helicopter has been making the rounds on the internet.

Escobar's family arrived in New York City from Barcelona for a vacation, however, their visit ended tragically.

More details about Agustín Escobar and the helicopter crash that claimed his life

Before becoming the Global CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility in Berlin, the late Agustín Escobar was the President and CEO of Siemens Spain between December 2022 to October 2024.

Additionally, he acquired the position of CEO of Siemens Mobility Southwest Europe Region between December 2019 to October 2024.

Having held multiple roles at Siemens over the years, Escobar began his journey at the company in 1998 as the Head of Sales and Project Management of Power Automation Systems in Spain.

Additionally, he completed his Industrial Engineering (Electrical) from Universidad Pontificia Comillas in 1999, followed by a year-long MBA in 2002 from Universidad de Alcalá, and an Executive MBA in Business Administration from IE Business School in 2005.

As per ABC News' report dated April 11, 2025, Miguel Ángel López, the former head of Siemens' Spanish vertical, dubbed Agustín Escobar as the "key" to the company's success. Speaking of Escobar, the former Siemens head mentioned:

"With Agustín Escobar We have the best possible successor to lead, from now on, the company in Spain. In recent years his work has been key to Siemens' success in the field of mobility and transport."

As for details of the crash that claimed the life of the Siemens CEO and his family, the helicopter was identified as the Bell 206 by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The chopper was on its 6th flight of the day when it crashed just 15 minutes after it departed from the Wall St. Heliport.

It reached the George Washington Bridge, post which it turned south and crashed. Officials found the chopper turned upside-down in 50-degree water when they arrived at the crash site.

The National Transportation Safety Board's investigation concerning the helicopter crash is underway. Additionally, there is no information on the pilot of the chopper, who also lost his life in the accident.

