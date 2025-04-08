"The robots will defeat us with cuteness" — Elon Musk reacts to Universal putting Dragon costumes on the Boston Dynamics robots

Elon Musk recently commented on the dragon robots that are set to be part of Universal Orlando's newest theme park, Universal Epic Universe, which is scheduled to open in May 2025. For those unfamiliar, Universal Studios has reportedly partnered with Boston Dynamics to create dragon robots for the upcoming theme park's How to Train Your Dragon world.

The video, shared on X by user @venturetwins on April 7, showed the Boston Dynamics robot walking around in a dragon suit resembling Toothless from the 2010 DreamWorks Animation movie. Universal Studios is also expected to release its live-action counterpart in theaters in June 2025.

On April 7, Elon Musk commented on the video of the dragon robot, humorously suggesting that robots would conquer humanity with their cuteness.

"The robots will defeat us with cuteness," he wrote.

For the uninitiated, Boston Dynamics is the company that created Spot, the robot dog often utilized in various industries and factories. According to the company website, Boston Dynamics' robots are described as:

"Our robots are equipped with advanced mobility, dexterity, and intelligence, enabling automation in unstructured or hard-to-traverse spaces, from industrial plants and construction sites to distribution centers and warehouses."

Universal Epic Universe will use robotic drone technology to create flying dragon robots

Universal Epic Universe is Universal Orlando Resort's newest theme park, set to open in May 2025. According to the Universal Orlando website, Universal Epic Universe began as "a doodle on a napkin" created by Universal's CEO Mark Woodbury in 2016.

Gabriela Lander, the director of Facility Design for Universal Creative, described what makes Universal Epic Universe different from other Universal theme parks—

“Epic is the future meeting the present. We’ll have a park where we’ll be able to walk through nature and be guided by the stars, surrounded by iconic elements that materialize dreams into immersive worlds of epic stories, and with a level of technology that will take the experience to a new level."

The new theme park will reportedly feature five themed areas. Three of these are based on existing franchises: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, and How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk. The 'Celestial World' is the only original concept. Meanwhile, 'Dark Universe' will focus on classic monsters from various Universal films.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk will offer several rides, including Hiccup's Wing Gliders, Dragon Racer's Rally, and Fyre Drill. Additionally, there will be a live show titled The Untrainable Dragon and a Viking Training Camp.

This world will also feature a life-size Toothless model and a flying robot dragon powered by robotic drone technology to simulate flapping wings. Dragon robots utilizing Boston Dynamics technology will also be seen on the ground.

Meanwhile, Super Nintendo World features three rides— Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge (similar to the one at Universal Studios Hollywood), Mine-Cart Madness, and Yoshi's Adventure. It will reportedly incorporate Donkey Kong Country and Super Mario Land into the same area.

The Harry Potter themed world will present Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry Ride. Resembling 1920s Paris as a tribute to Fantastic Beasts, it also includes the "Le Cirque Arcanus" live show.

Universal Epic Universe will open its doors to the public on May 22, 2025.

