Podcastor Joe Budden shared his opinion on Sexyy Red's new track Hoochie C*ochie on episode 814 of the The Joe Budden Podcast. In the episode, which was posted on April 6, the cast reacted to the track, with Budden commenting that the rapper should have worked with the same people who were behind her previous releases.

Joe Budden also criticized Sexyy Red, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, by stating that she was allegedly trying to force-feed "ghetto" music to her Black audience. The podcast host remarked that he had enough of her music, saying that it was "degenerate."

According to HotNewHipHop's report, Budden also called out the rapper for changing her style for a collaboration with Bruno Mars, Fat Juicy & Wet, which dropped in January, and when her "cleaned up" style did not work, she changed back to her old style.

"Enough of y'all force-feeding ghetto bulls**t to Black people because we f**king listen to it, and this is our hood, and this is our s**t 'cause when you cleaned up when you were there with Bruno Mars... I'm a little mad at her, actually. Don't come back over here with this degenerate s**t. After you tried go clean up with Bruno Mars, and it didn't work," he said.

Lamar "Ice" Burney, the podcast's co-host, disagreed with Budden, saying that Sexyy Red tried a new style and that there was nothing wrong with experimenting in music. Burney also claimed that the rapper catered to an audience who related to her music.

Joe Budden previously bashed Sexyy Red's collaboration with Bruno Mars

Sexyy Red performing at Camp Flog Gnaw (Image via Getty)

According to HipHop Dx's report dated January 27, 2025, in The Joe Budden Podcast's episode 794, which was released on January 26, Budden criticized Sexyy Red for switching her style of music in Fat Juicy & Wet to allegedly attract a White audience. The podcaster called the song "formulaic."

"I’m not trying to bring race into everything. However, as I age, race does have a lot to do with s**t. This song is formulaic, and I have a problem with the formula used to attrack Black listeners versus the formula used to attract a White audience," he said.

Budden then brought up President Donald Trump and him selling his mugshot merch. The podcaster stated that he wished for a day when White people would stop feeling the need to use promiscuous words in order to attract a Black audience.

"My same point last week with Donald Trump using his mugshot to relate to Black people, this is the same thing to me. I want there to be a day where white people, or Bruno Mars and his people, don’t feel like in order to attact us, they need to start talking about g*ngb*nging," he said.

The Joe Budden Podcast is available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and SoundCloud. Sexyy Red's last mixtape, In Sexyy We Trust, was released on May 24, 2024. Her latest single, Hoochie C*ochie, has garnered more than 230,000 views on YouTube.

