Joe Budden has been trending for some time after he opened up on the current situation of the hip-hop industry in the latest episode of his podcast on March 30, 2025.

Four other guests also appeared along with Joe in the episode, where they spoke about Lil Durk’s new album, Deep Thoughts. While the discussion continued, Joe said that he was going to interrupt all of them for some reason.

“Yo, this s**t is so entertaining now. I don’t want y’all to stop I want to be alive to see y’all totally kill this hip hop s**t. I ain’t going. I’m too invested now. Let’s kill it," he said.

Joe Budden also referred to hip-hop in another portion of the interview, claiming that it is dead, as he stated:

“This s**t is dying dead dying fast. This thing, it is selling a*s for a fraction of a fraction of penny albums are dropping less, you are seeing musicians less, more and more musicians are having to get it from the backyard or from some other means they not giving you the money that you earned. This s**t is over man.”

Meanwhile, the video of Joe’s claims has already gone viral on different platforms, and netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by @johnnyflash__ on X to share their reactions. One of them alleged that Joe Budden’s claim is made every year and wrote:

“They say this every few years.”

A few users disagreed with everything that Joe said in the video as they reacted.

“Hip hop kamikazed itself last summer”, a user wrote on X.

“Saying Hip-Hop is dead sounds like a really uninformed opinion lol. There are plenty dope Hip-Hop acts out there. Pretty horrible take here”, a netizen stated.

“Joe Budden hates hip hop cus he was so good and nobody literally cared”, an X reaction mentioned.

Similar responses continued from the users in the comments section.

“Hip Hop itself can never “die”…all of what is happening now is everything is heavily exposed to the general public in a way that it has never been before for all the wrong reasons”, one of the reactions reads.

“Let’s just go with what Joe said, but I will add it’s doing better than your music career”, another netizen commented.

“Silly af. Hiphop alive and well. Listen to Mick Jenkins or Saba newest albums. Ya cooked fr”, an X user reacted.

Joe Budden’s neighbors have filed a lawsuit against him

The popular broadcaster created headlines in December 2024 when he was taken into custody for reportedly appearing naked and trying to enter his neighbor’s apartment. As per Vibe magazine, the charges against him were eventually dismissed.

The outlet also stated that Joe Budden’s neighbors, John and Yuliya Aksoy, sued him on March 25, 2025, and accused him, alongside podcast co-host Melyssa Ford and the condo association, of launching a campaign of intimidation and retribution.

Notably, this happened after the neighbors expressed concern regarding the noise reportedly coming out of Budden’s house while recording his podcast. According to Vibe magazine, Budden’s neighbors were additionally worried due to his smoking behavior, allegedly in the common areas of the building, which could have left a negative impact on their daughter, as reported by TMZ.

Expand Tweet

Budden then reportedly replied to Yuliya by accusing her of making racial comments against him and that he had recorded the same on camera. On another occasion, the neighbors claimed that they heard sounds of loud music, gunshots, and sirens coming out of Joe Budden’s apartment for almost eight minutes.

On the other hand, Joe Budden’s attorney, Nina Ameri, spoke to TMZ, describing the lawsuit as a “money grab attempt” by an individual who was allegedly a racist. Further developments on the lawsuit are currently awaited.

