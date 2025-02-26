"Hmm the Owl emoji": Internet erupts as Melyssa Ford seemingly hints at being in Drake's Joe Budden diss, Gimme a Hug music video

Melyssa Ford took to X to seemingly hint that she would be collaborating with Drake. This comes after the One Dance singer dissed her podcast co-host Joe Budden in his latest track, Gimme a Hug. Although it has not been confirmed that the duo will be joining forces, netizens have taken to X to react to their alleged collaboration for a project.

On February 26, Melyssa Ford took to her X account to share an image of herself getting her hair done. She also wrote in the tweet, “something’s cooking.” The actress-model then shared multiple emojis, which also included the owl emoji.

For those uninitiated, the owl is Drake's music label OVO Sound’s brand logo.

Drizzy and Melyssa Ford have been friends for years now and were also rumored to have dated in the past. In his latest $ome $*xy $ongs 4 U album track, Gimme A Hug, he called Ford a “legend from The 6” and Budden a “d**k sucker.”

Melyssa Ford’s tweet had amassed over a million views, with many taking to X to anticipate a possible collaboration. One X user stated:

"Hmm the owl emoji."

Several others expressed similar sentiments and commented on Ford being close to Drizzy.

“Legendary music video loading,” an X user said.

“Please tell me Drake lined you up with a bag,” another platform user said.

“If your in the gimme a hug music video this app will crash,” another netizen said.

Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“Come on back to the 6,” an X user said.

“That Drake video bout to be fire,” another platform user said.

“Ala this is kinda wild,” another netizen commented.

Beef between Joe Budden and Drake explored as Melyssa Ford’s tweet goes viral online

In May 2016, Joe Budden said in his former podcast I’ll Name This Podcast that he found Drizzy in his Views album “uninspired.” Budden stated:

“I think that that kid on that album that I heard sounds really fu*king uninspired.”

After believing that Drizzy dissed him in his song 4PM In Calabasas, Budden released a diss-track of his own, Making A Murderer Pt. 1, where Budden crooned while taking Drizzy’s first name:

“So Aubrey when you sub real MCs, you get murdered.”

The two continued to seemingly shade each other on social media and in interviews, with Drake also taking to Budden’s Instagram Live comment section to troll his pool party back in August 2019. Drake wrote:

“Yo play your diss songs for me right now. I wanna see if they ring off.”

In response, Budden stated before ending his livestream:

“Don’t come in here and hurt my feelings. My dog just died. My birthday next week. I don’t have time for these shenanigans.”

The following year, it appeared as if the feud between the two had subsided, with Drake also appearing on one of Budden’s Instagram livestreams to promote his album Certified Lover Boy.

However, in October 2023, Budden thrashed Drizzy’s For All The Dogs album, leading to the feud igniting. At the time, Drizzy also took to social media to respond to Budden saying the former raps for kids. Drake stated in an Instagram comment:

“This is a man projecting his own self hate and the fact I did and continue to do everything he wanted to do for himself. If you need it put in simpler terms I own a 767…he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions.”

Meanwhile, Drizzy and Ford have always maintained a good relationship, with the latter also saying that she loves how “smart and cerebral” Drizzy is in a 2021 Drink Champs podcast. Netizens now await to see whether Ford will collaborate with the One Dance crooner for a project.

