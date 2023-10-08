Drama has been shaping between Drake and Joe Budden as Budden criticized the 37-year-old rapper and singer for his song 'For All The Dogs.' However, Drake hit back at Joe Budden by writing a lengthy caption on Instagram.

Drake wrote in his post that Joe has failed at music and further said that Joe is hitting at him on his podcast because that's what he does now to pay the bills. His post read,

"You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…"

He further continued in his post and wrote,

"You switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat."

For the uninitiated, Joe Budden shared a video of his podcast where he said that the Slime You Out singer is rapping for the children.

"I had to look up how old this ni*ga was when I finished listening to the album... You gonna be 37 years old. Get the fuck away from some of these younger ni*gas, and stop fu*king these 25-year-olds. Why are you still fucking the 25-year-olds? You’re a 37-year-old billionaire."

The 37-year-old singer's song For All The Dogs was released on October 6, 2023; ever since then, it has been a topic of discussion online. After Joe Budden called the 37-year-old out for his song, the singer responded, and internet users said this drama was getting interesting.

Social media users reacted to Drake's lengthy response to Joe Budden

As the drama unfolded between God's Plan singer and Joe Budden, several social media users responded to it by saying that this is getting interesting. While others responded by saying that Drake is right about how can an unsuccessful person try to direct a successful artist.

However, some took the side of Joe Budden and responded by saying that Joe can still make music, but he chose not to play with the music industry, and In My Feeling's singer is still making money by following one single recipe.

Joe Budden even compared Drake to J Cole, know here

On Joe's podcast, Joe Budden kept talking about Rich Flex singer's song and even compared the 37-year-old singer to J Cole and said,

"Cole used to rap about kid shit … And then he started to grow up. And then the rapping sounded like an adult rapping. I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people. That’s my issue with him today"

Moreover, Buddan called out Drake's friends during his podcast, which is currently in the news.