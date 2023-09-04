What are Feta Eggs on TikTok? Viral recipe explained

Numerous things go viral on the internet, and the latest to garner massive attention on TikTok is Feta Eggs. As the name suggests, it is a recipe filled with feta and eggs and is winning the hearts of people. Several people have tried their hands on this viral breakfast recipe and have approved of it.

The viral recipe was first shared on TikTok by Grace Elkus, and it amassed millions of views. Soon after that, several people tried it out and shared their version of the viral recipe.

The TikToker, while sharing the video of the viral breakfast recipe, said that this is what she makes when she is starving and needs the food in 5 minutes. She further said that it ends up hitting the spot every single time.

How to make the viral Feta Eggs?

It is worth noting that making Feta Eggs is an easy job, and all the things that are required to make this viral breakfast are: feta, egg, black pepper, red pepper, avocado, tortilla, and lime.

Step 1: You need to take a non-stick pan and keep it on medium heat.

Step 2: Now, you need to take the feta and crumble it around the pan in a circular motion.

Step 3: Once this is done, you need to take an egg and crack it open on the pan where the melted cheese is placed.

Step 4: Now, you can start seasoning it with black pepper and red pepper.

Step 5: After this, you can keep a lid on the pan until the egg whites are set and the edges start to crispen.

Step 6: Now, take a tortilla and mash an avocado on it, then place the feta egg on top of it.

Step 7: You are almost there; now you need to squeeze the lime and enjoy this easy viral breakfast.

TikToker Grace Elkus said that this was an experimental dish that turned out to be a good one

Grace Elkus, who made the viral recipe, told Today that she was inspired by a cookbook and was trying something else in which potato was required, but she didn't have that, so she ended up using an egg, and thus came the viral recipe.

She further told them that she has been receiving great responses on her TikTok video and said,

"Some people have said they saw it on TikTok and literally got up from the couch to make it right then, with things they had on hand. It’s what I was hoping for."

Elkus also said that this is one such recipe that people can "jazz it up" according to their tastes and preferences. She said that she even tried this with pasta and some spaghetti, and that turned out to be good too.