"She should've saved when they were living off of her": Internet reacts as Lynne Spears reportedly struggles to pay her bills

American singer Britney Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, is reportedly struggling financially after falling out with the pop star. On September 26, a source close to Lynne told media outlet the Daily Mail that she has taken up a job as a part-time substitute teacher to try and make ends meet.

“She is struggling to pay her bills. She has already substituted for several classes at [a local school]."

The source then said that Britney Spears' mother was having money problems because of her "complicated relationship" with the star which has "seriously impacted" her financial status.

Expand Tweet

In 1998, Lynne filed a Chapter 7 liquidation bankruptcy filing. In the previous 20 years, she had owned five businesses, including Britney Online, Inc. and One More Time Music, Inc., but she is no longer associated with any of them. She sold Britney's childhood house for $275,000 in 2021, therefore she does not own any real estate.

The news about Lynne Spears struggling financially following her fall out with Britney sparked wild reactions online, as one of them commented:

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Lynne Spears' financial condition after falling out with Britney. (Photo via @hollywoodunlocked/Instagram)

Internet users react to Lynne Spears struggling to pay her bills

After the reports of Lynne Spears struggling to pay bills - following her fallout with Britney - went viral, Internet users had wild reactions. Several users slammed Lynne for her situation, claiming that she used the millions earned by Britney while she was stuck in a conservatorship.

Others mocked her and said that it was her "karma" at play for not being there with the Gimme More singer when she needed her.

Screenshot of Internet users remarking on Lynne's financial condition after falling out with Britney. (Photo via @hollywoodunlocked/Instagram)

Screenshot of Internet users remarking on Lynne's financial condition after falling out with Britney. (Photo via @hollywoodunlocked/Instagram)

Screenshot of Internet users remarking on Lynne's financial condition after falling out with Britney. (Photo via @hollywoodunlocked/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Lynne's financial condition after falling out with Britney. (Photo via @hollywoodunlocked/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Lynne's financial condition after falling out with Britney. (Photo via @hollywoodunlocked/Instagram)

Screenshot of Internet users remarking on Lynne's financial condition after falling out with Britney. (Photo via @hollywoodunlocked/Instagram)

Screenshot of Internet users remarking on Lynne's financial condition after falling out with Britney. (Photo via @hollywoodunlocked/Instagram)

Screenshot of Internet users remarking on Lynne's financial condition after falling out with Britney. (Photo via @hollywoodunlocked/Instagram)

Screenshot of Internet users remarking on Lynne's financial condition after falling out with Britney. (Photo via @hollywoodunlocked/Instagram)

Screenshot of Internet users remarking on Lynne's financial condition after falling out with Britney. (Photo via @hollywoodunlocked/Instagram)

A big part of Britney and Lynne Spears' public feud can be seen on Britney Spears' Instagram handle. The singer says her mom didn't do a lot to get her out of the 13-year conservatorship she was put into in 2008, which was run by her 71-year-old father Jamie Spears.

Expand Tweet

Shortly after the conservatorship was reversed, a further blow was thrown to their already strained relationship when Lynne wanted Britney te be compelled to pay her $660,000 legal fee. This request came not long after her 13-year conservatorship was overturned.

Lynne persuaded Britney to reunite with her other daughter Jamie Lynn, 32, one month after they reconnected. Britney said this month that she visited the Zooey 102 remake set in Los Angeles and reconciled with her estranged sister.