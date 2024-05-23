Andrew Scott calls Taylor Swift's new album "sensational," reveals his favorite song

Fleabag star Andrew Scott recently opened up about what he thinks of Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, also naming his favorite from all of 31 tracks.

The actor, who is currently promoting his new Netflix show Ripley, told Variety:

“Taylor’s new album is sensational! I texted her yesterday to say how amazing it is.”

Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, which broke the record for most streams in a single day in Spotify history. Talking further about the singer-songwriter whom he considers "a friend," Scott said:

“I think she is just a force of nature, just an extraordinary human, and this album is really, really amazing.”

Revealing his favorite song on the album, Scott named The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived at the top of his list.

“Let me tell you what that is!” — Andrew Scott explains group chat with Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn

When Taylor Swift’s newest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, came out, fans were quick to point out that it referenced the "Tortured Man Club" group chat name between Taylor Swift’s ex, Joe Alwyn, Paul Mescal, and Andrew Scott. The said group chat came about after Alwyn and Mescal’s 2022 Variety Actors on Actors conversation.

Scott has opened up about said group chat that was rumored to inspire Swift’s latest album. In the interview with Variety to promote his new Netflix show Ripley, an adaptation of Tom Ripley’s character from a Patricia Highsmith thriller novel, Scott said:

“Let me tell you what that is! So they were about to play these tortured characters, and I had played a tortured character in Fleabag. It wasn’t about our own characteristics!”

The actor explained that he introduced the two because they are both starring in the movie adaptations of Sally Rooney’s books, Mescal in Normal People and Alwyn in Conversations With Friends.

The actor also admitted that the group chat is no longer active, comparing it to “groups that you set up, and they just collapse.”

Andrew Scott starred in the second and final season of Prime Video series Fleabag by Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the unnamed “Hot Priest.” He’s known for the iconic “It’ll pass” line he uttered after Fleabag (Waller-Bridge) confessed her love for 'the priest' on a bench waiting for the bus. The show won Outstanding Comedy Series at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

In the limited series Ripley, with all eight episodes currently streaming on Netflix, Andrew Scott plays the iconic character of Tom Ripley, a sociopath grifter in early 1960s New York. The character is based on the titular antihero in Patricia Highsmith’s The Talented Mr. Ripley, the first of the 5-book series best known as the Ripliad. Dakota Fanning, Johnny Flynn, and Eliot Sumner, among others, join Scott in the new Netflix TV drama.

