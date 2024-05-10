"He's one of the sweetest people you'll ever meet" — Emma Stone praises Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn, ahead of film release 

Actress and producer Emma Stone is co-starring with her close friend Taylor Swift’s former boyfriend Joe Alwyn in the upcoming movie Kinds of Kindness. On May 9, during a press release of the film, the two-time Oscar winner said of Joe Alwyn:

"I love Joe. We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he's one of the sweetest people you'll ever meet."

Notably, this is not the first time Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn have appeared in a project together. Earlier, in 2018, they co-starred in the period black comedy The Favourite, directed by the same director, Yorgos Lanthimos.

Expand Tweet

Emma Stone recently collaborated with her pal Taylor Swift on The Tortured Poets Department

Popstar Taylor Swift and actress Emma Stone have been longtime close friends. They recently collaborated on the former’s newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, where Emily Jean Stone (the latter’s real name) was credited on the track Florida!!! on Apple Music as one of the performers, alongside the English rock band Florence & The Machine.

Earlier, in July 2023, when Taylor Swift released the re-recorded rendition of her third studio album Speak Now, one of the songs titled When Emma Falls in Love, which was said to be “from the vault” (previously unreleased), was believed to be an inspiration from her friend.

Interestingly, when the album was originally released in 2011, Stone told MTV News that she was “lucky enough to hear it pretty early on.”

Meanwhile, the friendship between the singer and the actress can be traced back to 2008, when they officially met for the first time at the Young Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles. Back then, they posed for the camera together on the red carpet.

However, in 2010, Emma told MTV News during an interview that she met Taylor “three years ago” but became friends much later when she listened to her music and emailed her about how much she liked them. The La La Land star added that she and Swift were “very different,” yet it worked out perfectly while appreciating her friend’s “sick sense of humor.”

“People are seeing it more now, and she’s so funny and she’s exactly who you think she is, and I love that,” Stone noted.

Expand Tweet

Over the years, the duo has attended several events together, including the September 2010 premiere of Emma Stone’s film Easy A in Los Angeles, the 2011 Met Gala, and the 2011 Teen Choice Award, where Stone presented Swift with the Ultimate Choice Award.

In 2012, during an interview with Access Hollywood, the multiple-time Grammy winner spoke about her bond with Emma Stone and Selena Gomez. She stated:

“It’s just so important to have people that you trust, and Emma and Selena and I, we’ve had so many things in our lives that have changed over the last couple [of] years, but our friendship has stayed the same.”

Last year, the Birdman actress attended the opening night of her friend’s record-breaking Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, and described the experience as “pretty amazing” during an interview with Vanity Fair in June. She also gushed about her friendship with the pop icon, calling her talent “insane” and praising her “wonderful” pal.

Likewise, in December 2023, Taylor Swift attended the New York premiere of Stone’s film Poor Things and later posed for the camera together.

In brief, looking at Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn’s latest film

Kinds of Kindness is an upcoming anthology film starring Emma Stone, Joe Alwyn, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer.

It is directed by Stone and Alwyn’s The Favourite creator, Yorgos Lanthimos, who also co-wrote the script with Efthimis Filippou. Produced by Element Pictures, Film4, and TSG Entertainment, the film will be distributed by Searchlight Pictures.

The 165-minute-long film premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in March 2024 and is slated to release worldwide on June 21. In the same press release where Emma praised Joe recently, its synopsis was shared. It read:

Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing at sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

Meanwhile, its director, Yorgos Lanthimos, said during the New York Premiere of Poor Things late last year that Kinds of Kindness comprised “three different stories” and a “core of seven actors,” with Emma Stone playing “one character in each story,” and called it different and “contemporary” compared to her previous projects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback