Geek Girl and 5 other exciting book adaptations coming in 2024

Geek Girl is a British-Canadian television series set to premiere on Netflix on May 30, 2024. It is inspired by a 2013 novel of the same name by author Holly Smale. The announcement was made by Netflix on World Book Day, adding Geek Girl to the list of book adaptations scheduled for release this year.

Highly acclaimed projects like Dune: Part Two (based on Frank Herbert’s novel), The Expatriates (based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel), and The Three-Body Problem (based on Liu Cixin’s novel) are already some of the biggest releases of 2024.

Along with Geek Girl, this article explores a few other anticipated book-to-screen adaptations that are still awaiting release in 2024.

Geek Girl and 5 best book adaptations releasing in 2024

1) Geek Girl

Geek Girl is a young adult series slated to premiere on Netflix on May 30, 2024. The 10-episode project adapts the first book of the 6-part Geek Girl series by Holly Smale. Therefore, it can be speculated that the following seasons may adapt each book based on the success of the debut season.

The book follows the story of Harriet Manners (played by Emily Carey), a teenage English girl, who is chosen to be part of a posh fashion advertising campaign. The series adaptation of Geek Girl explores how Harriet balances her new life out of obscurity while handling her school bullies.

2) The Watchers

The Watchers is based on a novel of the same title by author A.M. Shine. The upcoming horror film is helmed by Ishana Night Shyamalan. Produced by her father M. Night Shyamalan, this film will be released in theaters on June 7, 2024.

The plot for The Watchers focuses on the protagonist Mina (played by Dakota Fanning) as she gets stranded in an unknown forest in Western Ireland. Mina finds shelter but gets trapped with three strangers. They are all stalked by mysterious creatures every single night.

3) Harold and the Purple Crayon

Harold and the Purple Crayon is an upcoming film adaptation of the beloved children’s book of the same name. Written and illustrated by Crockett Johnson, the popular book unfolds the story of a fictional child named Harold who has a magical purple crayon that can bring his drawings to life.

The film will be released in theaters on August 2, 2024. Zachary Levi stars as Harold in the film which follows an older version of Harold. He ventures into the physical world by drawing himself off the pages of the book he is a part of, setting into motion a string of events.

4) Perfect

Perfect is the forthcoming film adaptation of the book Landing On My Feet, a Diary Of Dreams by Kerri Strug and John P. Lopez. Directed by Olivia Wilde, the film retells the story of the Olympic gymnast group called the Magnificent Seven.

The book is the biography of Olympic gold medalist gymnast Kerri Strug. She is being portrayed by Thomasin McKenzie in the film and joined by McKenna Grace who plays the role of her friend and teammate, Dominique Moceanu.

Perfect was slated for a release in theaters across the UK in 2024, however, an official release date is awaited.

5) Cold Storage

Cold Storage is a thriller novel by David Koepp. The story unravels the investigation into a biochemical attack, providing great material for the screen adaptation by Jonny Campbell. The plot follows how a group of unlikely people embark on a journey across the US in a bid to stop a deadly biochemical compound from wreaking havoc across the nations.

The film stars Liam Neeson, Joe Keery, Georgina Campbell, Sosie Bacon, and Lesley Manville. Initially scheduled for a release in 2024, the official confirmation is still pending.

6) Lady in the Lake

Lady in the Lake is an upcoming mystery drama inspired by a 2019 novel of the same name by Laura Lippman. The thriller miniseries is set in 1960s America. The story revolves around two headstrong women, portrayed by Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram.

Portman’s Maddie Schwartz is an investigative journalist who sets out to get to the root of an unsolved murder case in Baltimore. Meanwhile, Moses Ingram’s Cleo Sherwood is an activist working towards the rights of black people in the community. The plot also throws light on issues like racism in the country.

Lady in the Lake is scheduled for a release on Apple TV+ later this year.

The films and series listed above, along with Geek Girl, are some of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations slated to release in 2024. Other such popular projects like Bridgerton, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Heartstopper will also drop new seasons this year.