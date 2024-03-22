Harold and the Purple Crayon first trailer gives a vibrant look at star Zachary Levi

Harold and the Purple Crayon is one of the most beloved children's books written and illustrated by Crockett Johnson (the creator of Barnaby). The beloved children's book, which was first published in 1955, has inspired many other children's authors.

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, Sony Pictures Entertainment released the trailer for the film adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon and it has sparked a lot of excitement, especially among young fans.

The trailer showcases Zachary Levi (known for Shazam!) as the eponymous Harold, who has the power of a magical purple crayon at his disposal. The trailer provides a look into the mystical world created by the film's director, Carlos Saldanha. The film adaptation of the popular children's illustrated book looks promising as it looks to bring Crockett Johnson's creation to life.

As per Sony Pictures Entertainment, Harold and the Purple Crayon is scheduled to be released across theaters on August 2, 2024.

Harold and the Purple Crayon trailer offers a glimpse into a fantasy world with Zachary Levi in the lead

The recently released trailer for Harold and the Purple Crayon came with the announcement of a release date for the awaited film adaptation of the popular children's book.

The trailer starts with a homage to the original book's author, Crockett Johnson. It begins with a shot of the Crockett house, where a plethora of illustrations from the book are showcased. A model of the 4-year-old Harold from the book is also shown in the opening shots of the trailer.

It can be understood from the trailer that the film will see Harold (portrayed by Zachary Levi) travel from a mystical realm into the "real world" by using his magic purple crayon to open a doorway to the "real world." The official synopsis of the film read:

"Inside of his book, adventurous Harold (Zachary Levi) can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book’s pages and into the physical world, Harold finds he has a lot to learn about real life—and that his trusty purple crayon may set off more hilarious hijinks than he thought possible."

It continued:

"When the power of unlimited imagination falls into the wrong hands, it will take all of Harold and his friends’ creativity to save both the real world and his own. Harold and the Purple Crayon is the first film adaptation of the beloved children’s classic that has captivated young readers for decades."

More about Harold and the Purple Crayon

Plans for the film started taking shape decades ago, in 1992, with animation director Henry Selick supposed to spearhead the project. However, the current version of the film was conceptualized in 2010.

The film was originally slated to be produced by Will Smith and James Lassiter. However, after numerous delays and changes in the production team, Zachary Levi was announced as the lead actor in the film. Zooey Deschanel joined him as part of the cast along with Lil Rel Howery, Benjamin Bottani, and Jemaine Clement among others.

The film is directed by Academy Award-nominated director Carlos Saldanha (known for directing films like Rio, Ice Age: The Meltdown, and Ferdinand).

Harold and the Purple Crayon will be released across theaters on August 2, 2024.