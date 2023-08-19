The Summer I Turned Pretty: The significance of the glass unicorn for Belly and Conrad explained

The Summer I Turned Pretty, an adaptation of Jenny Han's book of the same name, recently featured a glass unicorn. Since several films and shows use carefully chosen symbols to evoke a wide range of emotions, fans have been speculating about the deeper meaning of the glass unicorn and its connection to Belly and Conrad.

The title seemingly uses a glass unicorn as a metaphor to represent fragility, transformation, and the transient nature of love.

Conrad gave Belly the glass unicorn as a special birthday gift in The Summer I Turned Pretty

Glass Unicorn from the show (Image via Prime Video)

The season 2 finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty includes a subtle yet impactful moment involving the glass unicorn. Conrad places the statue on his dresser while Jeremiah takes Belly to a volleyball game.

This holds profound meaning for those familiar with Jenny Han's trilogy of novels. In the series, Conrad gives the glass unicorn to Belly as a special birthday gift just like in the book. Conrad's continued concern for Belly is highlighted in the show as he gives her this gift, which symbolizes his love and connection.

After the duo part ways, Conrad pretends to be unaffected by their split and pushes her away. However, he carefully sets up Belly's room at the Cousins beach house and finds the glass unicorn in the process. This is an indicator of their connection and hints at a possible reconciliation between them.

The emotional depth and character development in The Summer I Turned Pretty showcase Conrad Fisher navigating through internal struggles and complex emotions. The flashback featuring the glass unicorn is a poignant and touching moment that sheds light on Conrad's overwhelming sense of responsibility, guilt, and desperate need to protect those he loves.

The symbolic connection

A still from the show (Image via Prime Video)

In The Summer I Turned Pretty TV, the glass unicorn serves as a hidden message for devoted readers and a possible sign of the events set to unfold in the future. It depicts Conrad and Belly's shared experiences, relationship, and past while illuminating their journey through development, change, and unspoken longings.

The creators' meticulous attention to detail enhances the viewing experience and encourages viewers to delve deeper into the relationship's nuances. The delicate glass unicorn acts as a mirror, reflecting the complex web of feelings that binds the narrative together.

Jenny Han sheds light on the glass unicorn

The glass unicorn alludes to a flashback that might disclose the history and significance of the unicorn in Conrad and Belly's romance. This excitement emphasizes how popular stories and symbols can spark debate and speculative thinking, enriching the viewing experience for devoted followers.

The glass unicorn was mentioned as a sculpture from the novel by author Jenny Han, who acknowledged her role in incorporating Easter eggs and details from the books into the TV adaptation.

She stated in a Buzzfeed interview:

"There's a glass unicorn, which is like a figurine from the books. Unless you were really looking hard, you wouldn't be able to notice, but that was important to me that we had one in the room."

A glass unicorn appears as an Easter egg in the TV adaptation of The Summer I Turned Pretty, respecting the books and denoting the emotional depth and shared past between Conrad and Belly.

The enthusiasm and hypotheses this minor detail has generated among fans prove the impact of the narrative.