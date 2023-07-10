The Summer I Turned Pretty stars open up about the Taylor Swift influence ahead of season 2 premiere

The highly successful Amazon Prime Video series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, is all set to return for a second season on July 14, 2023. The critically acclaimed teenage series enjoyed great fanfare on its first seven-episode run and is now set to bring back the magic with the talented lead cast of Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, and Christopher Briney.

The trailer for the second season was also a nod to another great season in the making and it features a familiar element previously seen in the show- a Taylor Swift song. According to the three cast members and author-turned-producer Jenny Han, Taylor Swift is an inspiration for the show.

The trailer features Back to December (Taylor’s Version) and an unreleased re-recorded song from Swift's upcoming album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), both of which go to show the connection the creators feel with the pop sensation.

The actors also opened up about the influence that Taylor Swift's songs have had on the show.

"She was just magical"- The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung on her affection for Taylor Swift

Apart from the purpose Taylor Swift's songs serve in The Summer I Turned Pretty, the actors also seem to be fans of the singer in real life. Tung, who plays Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty, considers herself a huge fan of Swift's work. Speaking about the pop singer and her experience at the Eras Tour, Tung said:

"She was just magical...Even those albums that I hadn't listened to as much, like 'Evermore', I was like, ‘Oh my God, what a beautiful album.' Each one is so special and unique and I had so much fun."

This concert also saw Taylor Swift perform her entire musical catalog.

But for The Summer I Turned Pretty, Taylor Swift is much more than an idol for the actors. Her music is a phenomenal and is a crucial part of the series. Actor Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah, the younger of the two-brother duo featured in the show, emphasized this when asked about a certain moment in the second season.

He said:

"I feel like music is like seasoning for a moment. When there are hard conversations or when there are steamy moments or anything like that, music really makes a difference. I think for this scene in particular, I think it definitely just spiced it up a little bit and made it more fun and lively and I think people will enjoy it."

As the season starts airing on Amazon Prime Video, fans will get a better glimpse at the importance of Swift and her songs.

The coming-of-age romantic drama television series was created by Jenny Han for Amazon Prime Video and is based on her trilogy novel of the same name. The first season of the show premiered on June 17, 2022, and consisted of seven episodes.

It was renewed for a second season before the first season premiered and went on to enjoy great critical and commercial success. The upcoming second season is set to feature eight episodes.

Apart from the three lead actors, The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, David Iacono, and Alfredo Narciso, among others.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

