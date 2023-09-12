Why did Sheldon never mention Paige in The Big Bang Theory? Explained

The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon’s Sheldon Cooper is undoubtedly one of the most iconic characters in TV history. He is a bonafide genius and a special child. He might be annoying and mostly irritating, but he has the capability to show affection from time to time. While individuals like him are rare on the planet, Young Sheldon introduced viewers to a similar character named Paige.

Paige was a lot like Sheldon Cooper. Although she was not as self-centered and annoying, she was a little genius and was the only kid able to match his skills and abilities. Sheldon did mention several characters and instances from his childhood in The Big Bang Theory. However, he never mentioned Paige to his friends.

Why did Sheldon never mention about Paige in The Big Bang Theory? Unfortunately, the exact answer to the question will never be revealed because the CBS show concluded four years ago, on May 16, 2019.

Two possible reasons why Sheldon never mentioned Paige in The Big Bang Theory

Sheldon probably saw Paige as an equal and was jealous of her. He did not want Leonard, Penny, Howard, Raj, Amy, and Bernadette to know that there was someone like him in his childhood who did not struggle with social norms as he did.

While this could be one reason, viewers of Young Sheldon are aware that Paige’s story started as happy and heartwarming, but as the show progressed, her character became darker. Paige kept losing interest in Science, and her relationship with her family went from bad to worse. She became increasingly depressed, and even Sheldon knew she was not doing well.

Perhaps Sheldon was so affected by the tragic transformation of Paige that she found it hard to talk about her with her friends. Sheldon rarely hit his pain, but when it came to this character, he might have decided to keep it a secret from Leonard, Penny, Howard, Raj, Amy, and Bernadette.

17-year-old Mckenna Grace, who plays Paige on Young Sheldon, recently released her first EP, Bittersweet 16. In a recent interview with FAULT, she revealed she named the project Bittersweet 16.

She said,

"It’s Bittersweet just like growing up! I wrote this EP just about my feelings and experiences so far as a teen. Life and getting older are always bittersweet, so I wanted to represent that! Though I think I leaned a bit more into bitter than sweet haha. Though my title track for the ep “Bittersweet 16” perfectly encapsulated the vibe I was going for."

The Big Bang Theory synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of The Big Bang Theory reads,

"Mensa-fied best friends and roommates Leonard and Sheldon, physicists who work at the California Institute of Technology, may be able to tell everybody more than they want to know about quantum physics, but getting through most basic social situations, especially ones involving women, totally baffles them."

It further states,

"How lucky, then, that babe-alicious waitress/aspiring actress Penny moves in next door. Frequently seen hanging out with Leonard and Sheldon are friends and fellow Caltech scientists Wolowitz and Koothrappali. Will worlds collide? Does Einstein theorize in the woods?"

The Big Bang Theory was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady. It was directed by Mark Cendrowski and produced by Faye Oshima Belyeu.