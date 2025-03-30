Blood Sweat & Tears surpasses 1B YouTube views, extending BTS’ record as the first & only K-pop act to have 8 MVs to reach this feat

On March 30, 2025, Chosun Biz reported that BTS' Blood Sweat & Tears officially surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. This became the group's eighth music video to achieve this milestone, making BTS the first and only K-pop act to have eight MVs reach the billion-view mark.

Ad

Released on October 10, 2016, Blood Sweat & Tears is a track from the group's second studio album, WINGS. The song sold over 2.5 million copies by May 2019. Additionally, it surpassed 250,000 CD sales and earned the platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ).

The song showcases a blend of moombahton, trap, and tropical house genres, highlighting the group's versatility and musical evolution. The accompanying music video is renowned for its intricate choreography and artistic visuals. The symbolic storytelling is inspired by Hermann Hesse's novel, Demian (1919).

Ad

Trending

The MV explores themes of coming of age and temptation, portraying a world of illusion, filled with luxury and materialism. The novel Demian follows this same concept where a boy had to fight his urges and desires between what is real and what is a mirage.

With this latest achievement, the group's roster of music videos, surpassing 1 billion views, includes:

DNA

Boy With Luv

Dynamite

MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)

Fake Love

IDOL

Butter

Blood Sweat & Tears

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS' chart-topping albums and singles

In 2018, BTS became the first Korean group to hit the top of the U.S. Billboard 200 with their album Love Yourself: Tear. They kept the momentum going with other albums like Love Yourself: Answer, Map of the Soul: Persona, Map of the Soul: 7, and BE, all of which also topped the charts.

BTS made headlines when their English song Dynamite debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This achievement made them the first Korean group and Asian act to debut at the top of the Hot 100 in the history of Billboard and K-pop. They followed up with hits like Butter, DNA, Life Goes On, Permission to Dance, and My Universe, which secured the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100.

Ad

By 2021, they had bagged 23 Guinness World Records in music and social media. This also included another accolade earned by their 2021 single, Butter. The song set the records for the most views on a YouTube music video in 24 hours and the most Spotify streams in a single day.

Since 2017, BTS has won the Billboard Music Award for Top Social Artist every year. In 2019, they also won the Top Duo/Group award. Additionally, the K-pop group made history at the 2021 American Music Awards by being the first Asian group to win Artist of the Year.

Ad

At the Grammy Awards, BTS made their mark with multiple nominations for Dynamite, Butter, and My Universe, becoming the first Korean group to receive a nomination.

In 2018, they were awarded the Order of Cultural Merit by the South Korean government for their contributions. Their global influence expanded further in 2021 when they were appointed Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture.

BTS is also the first Korean act to speak at UNICEF and UNESCO events. In 2022, they became the first and only Korean and Asian group to speak at the White House, addressing anti-Asian hate and discrimination.

Ad

During the White House Press Briefing, in front of around 100 journalists, the group shared their thoughts on minimizing discrimination and advocating for Asian communities as part of the AANHPI Heritage Month.

On June 1, 2022, Billboard reported:

“We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes, including anti-Asian hate crimes. To put a stop on this and support the cause, we’d like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again,” said BTS member Jimin.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In June 2022, after releasing an anthology album, BTS announced a break to focus on individual projects and to begin their military service.

Currently, BTS's Namjoon, SUGA, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook are enlisted in the military. They will return by June 2025.

J-Hope was discharged from the military on October 17, 2024. He is currently on his first solo tour named Hope on the Stage. Jin completed his service earlier, on June 12, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback