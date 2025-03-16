"Genetics work!"— Joe Budden recalls hilarious interaction with elder son about Playboi Carti's I Am Music

In the latest episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, which was released on March 14, 2025, the host discussed Playboi Carti's new album I Am Music. The rapper's third album was released on the same day as the podcast episode aired.

Ad

In the episode, Budden reviewed the album and started it by saying that listeners were in the "right place" if they were there "for the world's shortest Playboi Carti album review."

“All right, listen, if you are tuning in for the world's shortest Playboy Cardi album review, you are in the right f**king place.. If you are here for an in-depth album review of Playboy Cardi and the three Kendrick Lamar verses, leave.. Wrong place..." he said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

He also recalled an interaction he had with his elder son about I Am Music, the new Playboi Carti album. Speaking of how his son also doesn’t listen to Carti, the podcaster said that when his son went to him to "just vibe and kick it," Budden "tried to have a relatable moment."

“I tried to have a relatable moment. I was like, hey, man, that Carti? I said, you kids like that... Huh? He said, Pop. I don't listen. That's not for me. I said, Oh, genetics work. You did it right…” Budden added.

Ad

Rapper Playboi Carti released his album I Am Music on March 14, 2025, over five years after his 2020 album Whole Lotta Red.

Joe Budden reviewed Playboi Carti's new song and praised the rapper for his originality

Throughout the podcast episode, Joe Budden discussed "the world's shortest Playboi Carti album review." However, none of his remarks were motivated by hatred toward Carti, as he noted that the album was not for him.

Ad

The podcaster stated that he couldn't listen to the album as he wasn't "trying to listen to it," adding that the album was for the Carti fans. Budden said that he was old and "out of mind," stating that he wasn't the demographic for the album.

“It has nothing to do with my age, it's just not for me.. At least want to hear the best Kendrick verse from this thing,” the podcaster said.

Ad

Joe Budden then played the a track from the album, which featured Lamar, and listened to it for a while. He acknowledged that there were occasionally some nice rhythms. He then went on to say that his disinterest was more a result of his taste than of his age.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joe Budden also commended the Atlanta rapper for creating a fresh tune that isn't very similar to anything else that is currently available. Being very careful about what he was saying about the track, he said that he was "trying to be respectful."

“I just don't know the world that I'm in where I'm gonna look to play that… And I'm trying to be respectful… I don't want that to sound like we're saying something bad…” Joe added.

Ad

Joe Budden went on to give Carti some credit and claimed that his music was original. He said that he would give the rapper credit even though the album wasn't for him, adding that it didn't "sound like any rap sh*t" he hears currently.

He also compared Playboi’s style with his contemporary rappers and said that everyone just sounds the same.

“Like, it does sound very unique and original… And that's one of my complaints about just the rappers today. It all sounds like recycled, regurgitated… Some writing camp, AI, chat, GPT sh*t..”

Ad

Ad

Speaking of the same, Joe Budden continued to say that listeners didn't get "enough music for the amount of musicians" that are out there.

“Like all week, I just be in the crib thinking of artists and how much I miss them…” he said.

Carti debuted a few new tracks at xRolling Loud in December 2024, which led to rumors that I Am Music would be released by the end of 2024. However, the rapper kept teasing the album into the new year and eventually released it in March 2025.

The 30-track album has songs like Jumpin, Charge Dem Hoes a Fee, Toxic, Crush, Trim, Wake Up Filthy, Twin Trim, Mojo Jojo, We Need All Da Vibes, Backd00r, Philly, Rather Lie, and Good Credit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback