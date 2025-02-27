“Imagine the love it takes to tell somebody something like that” — The D.O.C. reveals Dr. Dre advised him to stop rapping after his 1989 accident

American rapper and songwriter The D.O.C. revealed Dr. Dre advised him to stop rapping after his near-fatal 1989 accident, which left him with a permanently altered voice.

According to HotNewHipHop's report, The D.O.C. discussed the accident and his friendship with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg on the Life After With David Vobora podcast, which was released on February 26, 2025.

When the host, David Vobora, asked him about his bond with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, The D.O.C. shared that Dr. Dre is like his brother and he was the only one who bluntly told him to quit rapping. He told The D.O.C. that his fans remembered him as a "king," and his altered voice might change that perception. The D.O.C. stated:

"Dre's my brother on another level. He's the only guy that's ever told me, ‘Don't rap. You don't sound good. They think you're the king, you should go out like that,' Imagine the love that it takes to tell somebody something like that. That's real and he's always been that backbone for me."

More details on The D.O.C.'s 1989 accident and his bond with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg

2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Day 3 (Image via Getty)

According to Complex's report dated February 26, 2025, The D.O.C., whose real name is Tracy Lynn Curry, was a victim of a near-fatal car accident on the Ventura Freeway in California in November 1989. The impact of the accident threw him out of the rear window, and he hit his face on a tree nearby.

The then-21-year-old Tracy Curry survived the accident and had to undergo 21 hours of surgery. The media outlet reported during the long surgery, a breathing tube damaged his larynx, and as a result, his voice was altered permanently.

In December 2022, in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the rapper talked about his documentary The DOC, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival that year.

The D.O.C. told the host, Kevin Polowy, how complicated the recovery process was for him. During that decades-long journey, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg helped him in many ways. He stated:

"Those guys carried me for 33 years. Monetarily, mentally, spiritually in a lot of ways. I leaned on those guys really heavy in a time where I couldn't carry myself. And although I give all that credit to God, those guys were really important to me lasting, because it was really difficult."

The D.O.C. also shared that during those years, he got depressed and he tried to take his own life a few times. The rapper stated:

"And I don't mind saying that the depression led me to try to get outta here a couple times."

The D.O.C.'s 1989 car crash was documented in his documentary, The DOC, directed by Dave Caplan. The film featured interviews with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, Ice Cube, Xzibit, Too $hort, Kurupt, Daz Dillinger, Tone Loc, Big Boy, DJ Yella, Jewell, and Dr. Rock. It is available on Tubi for streaming.

