"All those dudes got Puffy ties" — Suge Knight says Snoop Dogg is secretly attempting to bail Tupac's alleged killer Keefe D out of jail

In a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue released on February 24, Suge Knight made surprising claims about Snoop Dogg, alleging that he was trying to bail Keefe D out.

Ad

Per Knight, allegedly Snoop isn't the only one who wants Keefe D out of prison. Suge, who is incarcerated at a San Diego facility, said in the interview:

"Since I been in here, Snoop and other people been trying to bail the guy [Keefe D] out cause he talking too much"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 59-year-old also spoke about Ray J trying to bail Diddy out, saying:

"Ray J trying to bail Puffy out of jail cause they say he’s talking too much… Him, Puffy, Ray J, all those dudes got Puffy ties. And apparently Keefe D telling it all. The more he talks, the more they get hurt by the situation."

Ad

Suge Knight's interview speculates that Keefe D might be sharing significant details about Tupac Shakur's murder case with the authorities in prison. The Lay Low rapper's alleged attempts at getting him out of jail are to reportedly prevent the truth behind Shakur's murder from coming out.

Suge Knight claimed Snoop Dogg lied about visiting 2Pac in hospital

Expand Tweet

Ad

Elsewhere in his interview with The Art of Dialogue, Suge Knight made it a point to highlight his feelings towards Duane "Keefe" Davis, in light of his connection to Tupac's death. He said:

"Since I find out more details about certain things, I probably would go to the Vegas county jail if me and Keefe D were [cellmates], We’d have a good conversation, after I give him, you know, six upside his head, another six in his body and another two."

Ad

Suge Knight also brought up the subject of Snoop Dogg's relationship with 2Pac. The NFL athlete claimed that Snoop was lying about visiting 2Pac in the hospital after he was shot in Las Vegas, saying, "That definitely didn’t happen. Snoop didn’t go to the hospital. That’s a lie."

Knight's claim stands in contrast with what the Sweat rapper said in a 2022 appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, Impaulsive. Dogg said:

Ad

"When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac. We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up and he telling us what happened and [saying] ‘Pac gonna be alright, he going to pull through he got shot nine times before he going to be alright’."

Ad

Snoop Dogg even claimed to have fainted after seeing Shakur in the hospital, recalling:

"We feeling like it’s going to be alright until we go to the hospital and see that he ain’t alright. He got tubes in him, and it’s like when I walked in like I could just feel that he wasn’t even there, and I fainted. Then his mother got me up and walked me to the bathroom, and had a conversation with me about being strong."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Suge Knight also recalled an altercation that took place between Snoop Dogg and Shakur in 1996 in another clip posted by The Art of Dialogue in February 2025. Per Knight, 2Pac had allegedly punched the Peaches n Cream rapper in the face following the latter's appearance at the 1996 MTV VMAs.

Shakur was allegedly upset about Dogg claiming that Diddy and the Notorious B.I.G were his friends, which led to the punch. Knight said:

Ad

"2Pac was so mad because 'Pac loved those dudes. He'd always ride for them, and he brought it up. He said, 'Man, I just came to f**k with you but I f**k with everybody on Death Row. I put everybody on my album. For this fool to go up there and get on the radio and say f**k me and he's riding with them, it's on.'"

Ad

At one point in the interview, Suge Knight accused the Stoplight rapper directly, claiming that Snoop had once bragged to Ray J about his alleged role in 2Pac's death.

The revelation also soured Knight's relationship with the One Wish singer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback