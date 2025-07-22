  • home icon
  • Music
  • Who filmed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin's viral moment?

Who filmed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin's viral moment?

By Aditya Singh
Published Jul 22, 2025 09:11 GMT
Astronomer company
Astronomer company's logo (Image via LinkedIn/Pete DeJoy, CEO, Co-Founder @ Astronomer)

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot went viral last week after a kiss cam incident at the Coldplay concert. A video clip of them seemingly cuddling and then hiding after being spotted on the band's kiss cam circulated on social media.

Ad

At Coldplay's concert in Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, the camera panned to Byron and Cabot, who were seen cuddling. As soon as they realized they were on the kiss cam, they separated and apparently hid their faces. The moment was captured and shared on social media, and the two were later recognized.

The clip was taken by Grace Springer, a 28-year-old New Jersey resident. She attended the concert with her friends and took the clip of Andy Bryon and Kristin Cabot before sharing it on her social media. In an interview with The Sun, published on July 18, she shared her thoughts on the incident, saying:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I had no idea who the couple was. Just thought I caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam and decided to post it. A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but, play stupid games… win stupid prizes.

Springer added:

"I hope their partners can heal from this and get a second chance at the happiness they deserve with their future still in front of them. I hope, for them, my video was a blessing in disguise."
Ad

She uploaded the video on TikTok on Wednesday, and it gathered millions of views overnight. The big Coldplay fan shared that she didn't know who the two were, but got to know after the video started doing rounds on social media.

Also Read: “Put some of you on the big screen”- Coldplay frontman Chris Martin hilariously references Andy Byron viral kiss cam debacle during concert

How much did Grace Springer earn from her viral video of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot?

Grace Springer (Image credits: Instagram/@instaagraace)
Grace Springer (Image credits: Instagram/@instaagraace)

Grace Springer has revealed that she didn't earn any money from her viral video as her TikTok is not monetized. She appeared on the UK's Thing Morning show on Monday, July 21, and said:

Ad
“I’ve actually made no money from the video itself or the views. I’ve actually made no money from the video itself or the views."

Springer further stated:

“I definitely feel for Andy’s wife Megan, his family and everyone else who has been hurt in the process,” she added. “But as I said, there was over 50,000 people and I’m not the only one that caught it on camera, so if it wasn’t me who uploaded it, I’m sure someone else would have.”
Ad

According to The Sun, Springer has added her Venmo account on her Instagram for donations for her $80,000 student debt.

Ad

Also Read: Did The Simpsons predict Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron's Coldplay concert kiss cam scandal? Viral theory explored

Meanwhile, Astronomer have released a statement that CEO Andy Byron has resigned from his post. The company highlighted that their core values and principles weren't met, and hence, Byron has stepped down. Pete DeJoy, who is a co-founder of the company, has taken over as the new CEO.

As per Page Six, Andy Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the couple has two children. Meanwhile, Kristin Cabot is married to Andrew Cabot, CEO of Privateer Rum.

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications