Did The Simpsons predict Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron's Coldplay concert kiss cam scandal? Viral theory explored

A night of music and fun at a Coldplay concert in Boston unexpectedly turned into a viral controversy when Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught on the kiss cam in a seemingly romantic moment with his company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. The incident sparked a wave of internet frenzy, leading to numerous speculations and theories.One of these viral theories claimed that the American sitcom The Simpsons had predicted the incident long before it even happened. This theory originated after an image that was speculated by netizens to be from the The Simpsons began circulating online. The image, in the sitcom's art style, featured a scene that resembled Andy Byron's kiss cam moment.On July 19, 2025, X (formerly Twitter) user @DonnaPrissyrn1 shared the image on the social media platform. The post was captioned:&quot;Somebody has the looking glass&quot;Over the years, The Simpsons has earned a reputation for seemingly predicting real-world events, from political outcomes to tech inventions. But in this case, the kiss cam controversy involving Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot was not something the show had predicted.According to a July 20, 2025, report by Marca, the aforementioned image was not from any episode of the show. The publication confirmed that the viral image had been generated using AI.However, The Simpsons did feature a kiss cam moment in season 17 episode 22, titled Marge and Homer Turn a Couple Play. In the episode, Homer and Marge were featured on the Jumbotron during a baseball game. But that storyline bore no connection to Andy Byron or the real-life Coldplay concert and did not in any way predict anything similar to the scandal that unfolded.Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigns after viral kiss cam incident at the Coldplay concertChris Martin of Coldplay and Andy Byron (Images via Getty and X/@PopBase)As per a July 19 New York Post report, Andy Byron resigned on July 19 from his role as CEO of Astronomer. This happened just days after a viral kiss cam moment at a Coldplay concert exposed his potentially inappropriate alleged relationship with the company's head of HR, Kristin Cabot.For the unversed, the kiss cam incident took place on July 16 during Coldplay's concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.During the band's performance of The Jumbotron Song, the stadium's kiss cam panned to a couple nestled together in the crowd. Initially appearing affectionate, the two suddenly pulled away and began hiding their faces once they noticed they were being broadcast on the Jumbotron. The man ducked out of frame, while the woman turned away.At the time of the incident, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, witnessing the reaction in real time, remarked with confusion.&quot;Either they're having an affair or they're very shy.&quot;Soon after, the clip of the couple went viral online and they were quickly identified the following morning as Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot.Three days after the concert incident, on July 19, Astronomer released a formal statement via X, acknowledging the situation. The company emphasized its commitment to professional integrity and confirmed the launch of a &quot;formal investigation.&quot; It read:&quot;Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.&quot;The company also clarified that no other employees, including co-founder Alyssa Stoddard, were present at the event. It further denied any circulating rumors that Andy Byron had already issued a statement, calling such reports inaccurate.On July 20, Astronomer followed up with a second official statement confirming Byron's resignation. It read:&quot;Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted.&quot;They added that while the company's visibility had &quot;changed overnight,&quot; its mission remained intact. It read:&quot;Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not.&quot;Astronomer also announced that co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy would serve as interim CEO while the board began its search for a permanent replacement.According to The Guardian article dated July 19, Andy Byron had served as Astronomer's CEO since 2023. Cabot joined the company the following year as head of HR.As per the New York Post, at the time of his resignation, Byron's personal fortune was estimated to lie between $50 million and $70 million. His annual salary reportedly ranged from $469,000 to $690,000, supplemented by substantial performance-based bonuses.While Byron's resignation has been confirmed, Cabot's future with the company remains uncertain.Following the kiss cam incident, Astronomer officially announced Andy Byron's resignation. However, Byron himself has not made any public statements addressing the scandal.