Is the woman in the viral photo with kids really Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s wife? Debunked

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron recently found himself at the center of a social media frenzy after a seemingly intimate moment with the company's Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, was captured during Coldplay’s “kiss cam” segment on July 16, 2025. The brief moment quickly circulated online, sparking public speculation about Byron’s personal life.As the video gained traction, attention also swiftly shifted to Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan. Following the viral “kiss cam” incident, another photo featuring a woman standing in a dining room setup, surrounded by three children, began trending across social media platforms.On July 18, 2025, X (formerly Twitter) user TaraBull shared the image with the caption:“Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s wife is going to be so rich”Many netizens speculated that the woman was Megan Kerrigan and that the children in the photo were the children she shared with Andy Byron. However, these assumptions were false. The woman in the viral photo with kids is not Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan.According to the website Know Your Meme, the image is part of a widely circulated meme series featuring influencer Elina Salyakhova and her children. Originally posted online in late 2021, the photo began inspiring meme content as early as April 2024 on social media platforms like TikTok, Reddit, and X.The memes typically use the phrasal setup “Mom, how did we get so rich?” as a humorous way to convey affluence or luxury.Although this image of Elina Salyakhova and her children is widely repurposed by netizens for comedic content, the image itself has no actual connection to Andy Byron, his wife Megan Kerrigan, or their family.What else do we know about Andy Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan?Screenshots of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot captured during the Coldplay concert &quot;kiss cam&quot; (Image via X/@PopBase)Andy Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan, was first reportedly identified as his spouse by Newsweek on July 17. According to a July 18 report by Us Weekly, Megan Kerrigan became a topic of widespread conversation following her husband Andy Byron’s appearance on the Coldplay “kiss cam.”Byron attended the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, July 16. When the “kiss cam” scanned the crowd of over 65,000 attendees, it paused on the Astronomer CEO, standing close to his co-worker Kristin Cabot.The two immediately attempted to dodge the camera. However, it was too late, and the footage quickly went viral around the world. At the time of the incident, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin also reacted to the pair’s visible discomfort.“Whoa, look at these two. All right, come on. You’re okay… Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” he said.Additionally, according to a Men’s Journal report dated July 17, Megan Kerrigan’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were still reportedly active on the morning of Thursday, July 17, just hours before the video began gaining traction online. However, these social media accounts were later allegedly deleted.The outlet also reported that Megan Kerrigan’s Facebook profile, seemingly listed under the name Meg Kerrigan, allegedly featured numerous family photos as of the morning of July 17. The page, reviewed by the outlet before being taken down, reportedly included pictures of the couple and their children.According to the report, several online observers also noted that Megan Kerrigan had allegedly changed the visible name on her Facebook profile to Meg Kerrigan. As per the observers, she allegedly dropped her married last name, Byron, shortly before deactivating her Facebook account.Although the exact time of the change wasn’t confirmed, the outlet stated that it appeared to have occurred in the early morning hours of July 17.The report also alleged that an Instagram account under the handle M.E. Byron was also deleted. The outlet further noted that the tech executive’s wife was listed as Megan E. Byron in public property records.According to an article by Mandatory dated July 18, Megan Kerrigan is reportedly an accomplished educator. She is employed at the Bancroft School in Worcester, Massachusetts, where she holds the role of Associate Director of the Lower School and Admissions for the Hope Graham Program.Not much is known about Andy Byron and Megan Kerrigan’s current family dynamics, especially since the latter seemed to have deleted her social media profiles, and the former took down his LinkedIn in the wake of the scandal. However, several media outlets have confirmed that the couple has two children.As per Newsweek, the family resides in a town in Massachusetts. Their home is located near Foxborough, where Coldplay performed on both Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Men’s Journal reported that Andy Byron and Megan Kerrigan jointly own a home worth over $1 million through a trust, according to public records.Following the “kiss cam” incident, Andy Byron, the chief executive of New York-based tech company Astronomer, resigned from his role on Saturday, July 19, as reported by Men’s Journal. His wife has not shared any official statement on the ongoing scandal so far.