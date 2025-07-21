“Put some of you on the big screen”- Coldplay frontman Chris Martin hilariously references viral kiss cam debacle during concert

During their performance on Saturday, July 19, 2025, Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin referenced the viral kiss cam incident from their concert on July 16. He warned the audience during the latest concert as he pointed the camera at them.At every concert of theirs, Coldplay points the camera at a few audience members, and the band then briefly interacts with them. During the band's concert at Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 16, 2025, the camera focused on former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR head, Kristin Cabot, cuddling each other. However, as soon as they realized they were on camera, they hid their faces and moved away from each other. During the band's performance on Saturday, Chris Martin seemingly referred to the incident while on stage. He laughingly told the fans that the band would &quot;like to say hello to some of you in the crowd.&quot;“We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd. How we’re gonna do that is we’re gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen. So please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now,” Martin said.The kiss cam moment with Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot garnered millions of views on social media, with many making memes about the same on several platforms. Also Read: Did The Simpsons predict Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron's Coldplay concert kiss cam scandal? Viral theory exploredAndy Bryon steps down as Astronomer CEO following the Coldplay incident2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show (Image Source: Getty)In a Coldplay concert on Wednesday in Massachusetts, the band's camera pointed at a couple and put them on the big screen. The clip went viral, and social media identified the man as Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon, and the woman was speculated to be the company's HR chief, Kristin Cabot.As soon as the camera pointed at them, they separated, and while Andy ducked to avoid the camera, the woman hid her face. Upon seeing this, Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, remarked that they were either having an affair or were shy.“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” he noted. Also Read: “When adultery were simpler” — Michael Knowles reacts to the viral Coldplay Concert video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin CabotAfter the video went viral, Astronomer released a statement on Friday, July 18, claiming that Andy Bryon has stepped down as the CEO. The statement added that while the company was looking for its next CEO, the Chief Product Officer, Pete DeJoy, would serve as the interim CEO.“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met. Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO,” the statement read.The company also asserted that they have launched a formal investigation into the incident, and a final decision on Bryon's future is pending. They also highlighted that Astronomer continues to work as usual, writing that although the company's awareness &quot;may have changed overnight,&quot; their &quot;product and work&quot; for their customers hasn't.“Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not. We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data &amp; AI problems.”The company, Astronomer, helps other companies implement workforce management systems. They use DataOps, AI, and other analytical tools to build these systems.Also Read: WATCH: Phillies mascots go viral for hilarious take on Coldplay kiss cam controversy