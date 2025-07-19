WATCH: Phillies mascots go viral for hilarious take on Coldplay kiss cam controversy 

The Philadelphia Phillies took the Coldplay kiss camera controversy to a whole other level during Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park. After Andy Byron, CEO of the AI company Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, their Chief People Officer, were allegedly caught cheating during Coldplay's live concert in Boston, the Phillies re-enacted the viral incident. They used the Jumbotron in the ball park to capture couples, asking them to kiss their partner. The couples at the ballpark played along, kissing their respective partners when they were shown on the big screen. However, what caught the attention more than anything was seeing the Phillies' mascots also getting into the act, imitating the controversial moment between Cabot and Byron. Here's the video shared by Jomboy Media on X/Twitter: The video has already been viewed 330K times and is still trending on social media. NBA and MLB games often feature such type of kiss cams, but following the viral Coldplay concert video, the aftermath of the situation is being closely followed across the world. Astronomer's Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot placed on leave following Coldplay kiss cam controversyAstronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company's HR head, Kristin Cabot, were vibing to the tunes at the Coldplay concert and enjoying the show. Suddenly, the camera panned toward them, and as soon as Byron realized, he took his head down, while Cabot turned her back so that she wouldn't get caught on camera. However, it was too late by then and even Coldplay's Chris Martin called them out for being shy. It was later revealed that Byron is indeed married, while Cabot is reportedly divorced. Astronomer’s Board of Directors announced a formal inquiry and subsequently placed both Byron and Cabot on leave. Pete DeJoy, co-founder and Chief Product Officer, was appointed interim CEO. A few days ago, an apology statement by Byron quickly made rounds on the internet, but it was later found to be fake as Astronomer confirmed no official statement was made by either executive. Furthermore, even betting parlays are in action over the viral incident, with bets being placed on whether Byron's wife will file for divorce before the end of August. It remains to be seen what unfurls, the actions that will be taken and how the internet reacts to it.