Chris Martin's ex Gwyneth Paltrow goes viral in hilarious Astronomer clip after Andy Byron kiss-cam scandal, Zack Peter quips

Podcaster Zack Peter reacted to a viral video featuring Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin’s ex-wife, who appeared as Astronomer’s temporary spokesperson following the kiss-cam scandal involving former CEO Andy Byron. Peter reposted the video on his X account on July 27, 2025, with the caption:&quot;Astronomer stays messy.&quot;The video Peter responded to was originally uploaded by the data automation company on July 26, 2025. In the clip, American actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow addressed the public on behalf of the company. She clarified that her spokesperson role was temporary, and noted that her message reflected the voices of the company's employees amid growing media attention.&quot;Thank you for your interest in Astronomer… I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300+ employees at Astronomer,&quot; she said.She went on to reference the company’s recent spike in visibility, noting that the company had “gotten a lot of questions over the last few days,” and that she was there to answer the most common ones.Gwyneth Paltrow, who was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for over a decade, made no references to the kiss-cam scandal involving former CEO Andy Byron during a Coldplay concert. Instead, she shifted the focus to the company’s core offerings.&quot;Yes, Astronomer is the best place to run Apache Airflow, unifying the experience of running data, ML, and AI pipelines at scale. We’ve been thrilled—so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation,&quot; she said.In the wake of Andy Byron’s exit following his scandal, Paltrow acknowledged ongoing public curiosity surrounding the company’s internal dynamics, particularly its social media team. She confirmed there was still space available at the company’s Beyond Analytics event in September and redirected the spotlight back to the company's mission.Without addressing the scandal directly, she concluded by stating that the team would now return to what they “do best,” delivering game-changing results for their customers.Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort behind Gwyneth Paltrow’s video for Astronomer after Andy Byron's kiss-cam scandalRyan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort behind Gwyneth Paltrow’s video (Image via Getty Images)Gwyneth Paltrow’s appearance as Astronomer’s spokesperson may have grabbed headlines, but behind the viral video was Ryan Reynolds’ creative agency, Maximum Effort, which produced the response video.The tech company, Astronomer, became an overnight sensation after a kiss-cam moment at a Coldplay concert on July 16, 2025, captured then-CEO Andy Byron and the company’s head of HR, Kristin Cabot.The video showed Cabot recoiling and shielding her face while Andy Byron tried to duck. Chris Martin, at the time, told fans over the mic:&quot;Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.&quot; This video of Byron and Cabot quickly exploded across social media, and the unexpected wave of attention prompted both of them to resign.On July 28, 2025, Maximum Effort acknowledged its role with a playful post on X. The post mixed humor with pop culture references, positioning their involvement as a brief but memorable detour.&quot;Thank you for your interest in Maximum Effort, @astronomerio! We’ll now get back to what we do best: motion pictures with Hugh Jackman, Fastvertising and Wrexham football. We’ll leave data workflow automation to Gwyneth Pa, Astronomer,&quot; the post read.The company's new CEO and co-founder, Pete DeJoy, also weighed in on the collaboration, highlighting Maximum Effort’s creative contributions while pivoting the focus back to the company’s core mission.&quot;I’d also like to thank the team at Maximum Effort for their remarkable work with our very temporary spokesperson. Gwyneth Paltrow said, now it’s time for us to return to what we do best: delivering game-changing results for our customers. We look forward to what this next chapter holds for Astronomer,&quot; he said (as per Business Insider's report on July 28).Gwyneth Paltrow is currently working on a movie, titled Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie, alongside actor Timothée Chalamet.Astronomer, a New York-based data software company with major clients like Apple and Uber, experienced an unprecedented surge in visibility following the viral Coldplay concert scandal involving its former CEO. On July 17, 2025, the company’s website recorded over 1.4 million daily visits, according to Similarweb data (as per Sherwood News).On the other hand, Andy Byron is reportedly exploring legal action against Coldplay following the fallout from the kiss cam incident.According to Page Six (July 22), legal expert Camron Dowlatshahi of MSD Lawyers confirmed that while a lawsuit was possible, Byron would need to get “really creative.” One potential avenue, Dowlatshahi explained, could be a defamation claim, particularly in response to Chris Martin allegedly characterizing the incident as an &quot;affair.&quot;