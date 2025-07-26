“His week keeps getting worse!”: Perez Hilton reacts as Andy Byron faces shocking new accusations from ex-employee after Coldplay scandal

Former CEO of Astronomer Andy Byron has been in the news ever since he was caught on the Jumbotron at a Coldplay concert, embracing his company’s now former HR head, Kristin Cabot. He has been widely criticized for allegedly cheating on his wife. Byron resigned from the company after the clip went viral and became a major talking point online.Podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton has been actively writing about Byron. In one of his latest blogs, Hilton reported that one of the former employees of Byron has made some claims about the former Astronomer CEO's &quot;nasty business dealings.&quot; On July 25, while sharing his blog on X, Hilton took a jibe at Byron and wrote:&quot;His week keeps getting worse!&quot;On July 18, a person named Stefan Manfreda uploaded a video on Instagram, calling out Andy Byron’s professional conduct during his tenure as Chief Revenue Officer at another company. Manfreda alleged that Byron sought funding from investors and convinced employees to invest in the company’s ESOPs.However, he claimed the company underperformed, resulting in significant losses for employees like him, while Andy Byron allegedly profited from the situation. Reacting to Manfreda's claims, Perez Hiton wrote:&quot;More claims are trickling out about the type of dude Andy Byron is… And they’re not great! ... The (now former) Astronomer CEO who was infamously caught cheating on his wife at that Coldplay concert last week was, surprise surprise, not the greatest dude in other respects. That’s at least what one of his former employees thinks!&quot;In another blog, Hilton gave his reaction to Astronomer's interim CEO's statement. Pete DeJoy, who took over following Byron's resignation, issued a long statement and mentioned the viral Coldplay concert incident. In his statement, DeJoy stated that the company never wished to grab media attention in such a way; however, it has made Astromer a &quot;household name.&quot;&quot;Yeah, we bet Byron wishes it didn’t happen that way either! HA! But hey, what a positive way to spin a PR nightmare into an opportunity! DeJoy is already thinking like a true businessman!&quot; Hilton wrote.Former employee speaks out on Andy Byron after viral Coldplay jumbotron clip View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStefan Manfreda, who claims to be employed by a tech company where Andy Byron was Chief Revenue Officer, posted a video on Instagram and called out Byron for an alleged fake promise of profits. Manfreda said Byron was very persuasive and convinced him and other colleagues to join that company.He also alleged that Byron convinced investors to invest almost $2 billion. Manfreda said that their investment turned out to be a great loss, but top executives like Byron encashed it.&quot;When the company went bust and was sold off for pennies on the dollar, him and other top-level executives left with golden parachutes worth millions of dollars, while low-level employees like myself and many of my colleagues lost tens and sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own savings,” Manfreda said.Taking a shot at Andy Byron's alleged cheating incident, Manfreda called it &quot;karma.&quot; Manfreda concluded the video with these words:“Two lessons out of this: if somebody promises a no-brainer opportunity of a lifetime, be very skeptical. And if you badly treat and take advantage of people, karma will at some point get you. And sometimes that karma is called Chris Martin of Coldplay. Viva La Vida.&quot;Andy Byron resigned from the post of CEO days after the concert clip went viral. He also deleted his socials. His wife also reportedly deleted her Facebook account after dropping her surname. As of now, no official comments have come from Byron.