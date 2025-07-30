“Isn’t that what a girl wants?” — Perez Hilton reacts to the dating rumors of Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson confirmed

Perez Hilton recently weighed in on the dating rumours involving Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson.On July 30, Hilton took to his self-titled YouTube channel, referencing a report from People Magazine published on July 29 that cited a source claiming The Naked Gun co-stars are &quot;smitten with each other.&quot;&quot;Speaking of couples, oh my god, after a lot of rumor and speculation, Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are now officially dating,&quot; Hilton remarked.He pointed out that Neeson himself confirmed their relationship during the Today show interview, saying, &quot;they're just seeing where their chemistry goes,&quot; adding he didn't want to label it as &quot;dating.&quot;&quot;They're dating. Oh, I love it. I love it. Oh, they are so cute together. You could tell that he treats her right, I would think, seems like. He's really into it, and isn't that what a girl wants? Somebody who treats you right and is really into you. I love it,&quot; Hilton stated.During the Today show on Tuesday, July 29, The Naked Gun co-stars playfully pretended to make out, then acted surprised as if caught when the camera focused on them.When host Craig Melvin directly asked about the playful makeout, Neeson said they had a &quot;lovely budding chemistry as two actors.&quot;&quot;What’s the deal here? You’re both single right now. There’s clearly chemistry. Are you two an item?&quot; Craig asked the actors.In response, Liam Neeson remarked:&quot;I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely budding chemistry as two actors. It was like 'Ooo, this is nice, let’s not mold this. Let’s just let it breathe.' And that’s what we did.&quot;&quot;It's a budding romance&quot; — source on Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's relationship View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe report published by People Magazine also stated that, according to the source, Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are in the early stages of their relationship and are &quot;enjoying each other's company.&quot;&quot;It's a budding romance in the early stages. It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other.&quot;Meanwhile, in an interview with the outlet published on October 25, 2025, Liam Neeson claimed that he's &quot;madly in love&quot; with Pamela.&quot;With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with. I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film,&quot; Neeson said.Subsequently, Pamela Anderson called her co-star &quot;the perfect gentleman,&quot; stating that he &quot;brings out the best&quot; in people &quot;with respect, kindness, and depth of experience.&quot;&quot;It was an absolute honor to work with him,&quot; Anderson added.On Monday, July 22, the duo walked the red carpet together during the London premiere of The Naked Gun, where Pamela planted a kiss on Neeson's cheek. A week later, at the New York premiere of the film on July 28, they were joined by their children from previous relationships.Anderson was accompanied by Brandon Lee, 29, and Dylan Lee, 27, whom she shares with her first husband and Mötley Crüe drummer, Tommy Lee. Neeson was joined by his sons, Micheál Richardson, 30, and Daniel Neeson, 28, both from his late wife, Natasha Richardson.However, it is worth noting that neither Pamela Anderson nor Liam Neeson has made any official statement about their relationship status.Also read: &quot;we’re all counting on you&quot;: Redditors show high hopes for the upcoming The Naked Gun movieMeanwhile, The Naked Gun, a remake of the 1988 film starring Leslie Nielsen and Priscilla Presley, is set to be released in theaters on Friday, August 1.